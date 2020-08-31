Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

School Footy Show: Qld’s best young league players named

by Nic Darveniza
31st Aug 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's top schoolboy rugby league stars will be crowned during Monday night's School Footy Show.

The results of the inaugural best and fairest Michael Morgan Medal for the Aaron Payne Cup and the Justin Hodges Medal for the Allan Langer Cup will be revealed from 7pm.

Joining the program on Monday night will be Ignatius Park head coach Steven Lansley, whose side produced the biggest upset of the school rugby league season when they shocked local rivals Kirwan State High 24-8 in the North Queensland competition.

Aaron Payne Cup; Kirwan State High School and Mackay State High. Kirwan's Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Aaron Payne Cup; Kirwan State High School and Mackay State High. Kirwan's Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Lansley revealed the secret to his side's success over the reigning State champions and how other schools can follow in Iggy Park's trailblazing footsteps.

Viewers can catch all the highlights from the final week of the Aaron Payne and Langer Cup competitions, plus the scoring plays from Keebra Park's Titans Cup win over Marsden in the inaugural Titans Cup women's division.

Kirwan prop Jacob Taia makes his first appearance on the School Footy Show with a player profile.

All that, plus previews of the semi-final clashes in both competitions, makes episode five of the School Footy Show can't-miss TV.

The School Footy Show will be broadcast live across the News Australia network.

Originally published as School Footy Show: Qld's best young league players named

More Stories

aaron payne cup editors picks langer cup rugby league school footy show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Giving them away: Magistrate shocked at Broncos jersey theft

        Premium Content Giving them away: Magistrate shocked at Broncos jersey theft

        News A couple has been fined after admitting to taking a footy jersey from Best and Less

        Tyre fitter takes fury out on ute with sentimental value

        Premium Content Tyre fitter takes fury out on ute with sentimental value

        News A man has been fined and ordered to pay compensation for smashing up a vehicle

        Meatworkers left in dark with future of plant unclear

        Premium Content Meatworkers left in dark with future of plant unclear

        News The plant is in the middle of a two week shutdown but the future of the facility is...

        Cops raid home linked to Tina Greer cold case murder

        Premium Content Cops raid home linked to Tina Greer cold case murder

        Crime Home raided by police investigating suspected cold case murder of Tina Greer