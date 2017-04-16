SCHOOL FIRE: Crime scene declared after blaze

LAIDLEY High School has gone up in flames as fire tore through two classrooms in the early hours of this morning.

The fire was reported at 4.30am with three fire auxiliary crews called to the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the blaze was out by 4.50am.

Queensland Police have declared the site a crime scene as investigations into the fire continue.

Teacher and fire fighter Craig Barratt said the damage would cause serious problems for teachers and students, who are due to return to school in just three days.

"With two classrooms down it's going to put a real strain on the resources to make sure all the students can continue their learning as efficiently as possible," he told 9 News this morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

If anyone has information regarding this incident phone Policelink 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.