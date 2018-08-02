School fast tracks facilities to cater for growth

Bellbird Park State Secondary College fast-track an additional four buildings - a sports hall, a senior science and design technology building, a performing arts centre and extra learning spaces.

Bellbird Park State Secondary College fast-track an additional four buildings - a sports hall, a senior science and design technology building, a performing arts centre and extra learning spaces.

BELLBIRD Park State Secondary College is fast-tracking new first-class facilities by two years to cater to local growth.

The school's next phase of expansion, to be completed by 2019, includes an additional four buildings - a sports hall, a senior science and design technology building, a performing arts centre and extra learning spaces.

Since opening early 2017 for year seven students, Bellbird Park State Secondary College has seen a significant increase in enquiries.

Bellbird Park State Secondary College Principal Michael West said the expansion of the school comes down to meeting demand from Brentwood Forest families and the growth in the surrounding Greater Springfield and Ipswich corridor.

Bellbird Park State Secondary College fast-track an additional four buildings - a sports hall, a senior science and design technology building, a performing arts centre and extra learning spaces.

"Brentwood Forest in Bellbird Park is a great position for our school - the popularity of Brentwood Forest has significantly increased our enrolments ahead of schedule, as more and more families move into the area and are looking for good local schools,” Mr West said.

"It is fantastic that families can live in a community that is able to offer them so many great opportunities.

"The school's reputation within the community has parents keen to enrol their children at Bellbird Park State Secondary College knowing that their son or daughter are going to receive an excellent educational experience.

"Children's education is always going to be top-of-mind for parents, so for us as a state school having first-class new facilities is going to provide brighter opportunities for the community.” he said.

Bellbird Park State Secondary College fast-track an additional four buildings - a sports hall, a senior science and design technology building, a performing arts centre and extra learning spaces.

AVID Property Group General Manager Queensland Bruce Harper said Brentwood Forest has seen an increase in young families move to the area since the opening of the school.

"We've got this wonderful, brand-new secondary school, an early learning centre and a childcare centre all within one little hub of the community - perfect for mums and dads looking to do just one drop-off on the way to work,” Mr Harper said.

"Not to mention the state-of-the-art Tucker Family Park, which opened earlier this year and forms part of a connected sequence of parks and playgrounds - known as the Jewels of Brentwood Forest - that weave throughout the community.”

The Bellbird Park State Secondary College is expected to have all four new buildings finished ready for the start of the new school year, when the new year nine intake will start.