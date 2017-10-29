SCHOOL FAIL: Parents await Bundamba fix

THE guardian of a student caught up in the Bundamba school cross-marking bungle has accused the Education Minister of not understanding the gravity of the situation facing affected students.

Queensland Education Minister Kate Jones last week personally intervened in the unfolding crisis at Bundamba State Secondary College, in which 15 Year 12 students are facing failure in their English class.

Their grades were significantly dropped in July after their work was cross-marked, for the first time in two years.

With only weeks left until the end of the school year, parents and students are yet to be offered clear options on any proposed solution, despite assurances from the Minister's office.

The school and the Minister's office is working with the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority (QCAA), which visited the school, to "devise a plan".

David Yohan, whose nephew is among the affected students, has lashed out at the Minister and her office for their inaction, until the issue was exposed publicly in the QT.

Mr Yohan is a former Young Citizen of the Year, Australian Human Rights Medal Finalist, and Pride of Australia medallist, among his other accolades.

He is also the guardian for one of the affected students who came to Australia from Ethiopia after his parents were tragically killed.

Mr Yohan said, while he was contacted by the Minister's office directly via email last week, no "real" solutions were outlined.

Mr Yohan said what was more distressing, was that those attempting to address the issue appear to not understand the fundamental problem; the students' skill levels may not be at a pass standard.

"You can't make up for two years of failed teaching in a few weeks," Mr Yohan said.

"It's actually really alarming as it doesn't seem the Minister's office, the department or the school really understand or want to admit to the gravity of this situation, how it has been handled and more importantly how to really fix this for the young people involved."

An email from the Minister's office to Mr Yohan sent yesterday suggested the plan was to not include assessments completed after August in the Year 12 results, however, that won't resolve the problem, Mr Yohan feared.

Minister Kate Jones assured parents her office, together with the QCAA was doing everything possible.

"What happened at Bundamba State Secondary College was wrong - that's why I took action to rectify the problem," she said.

"Based on my advice, I'm confident everything possible is being done to give these kids a fair go."