School facility takes out top QLD design award

AN Ipswich secondary school building has this week been recognised as one of the best designed academic facilities in the state.

‘Kurrajong’, which is the Centre of Senior Learning at The Springfield Anglican College, received the evening’s highest honour at the Australian Institute of Architects’ Regional Architecture Awards.

It was awarded The William Hogden ‘Building of the Year’ under the Darling Downs and West Moreton region category.

The facility, designed by Fulton Trotter Architects, also received a commendation for its state-of-the-art design.

Director Paul Sekava said the facility was purpose-designed to help assist senior students with the transition from high school to university.

“We’ve created it a little bit different from standard classrooms so students have the ability to undertake structured learning in classrooms, but there’s also quite a lot of space that’s suitable for self-directed learning,” Mr Sekava said.

“We used a range of furniture and furniture types that enable the kids to find a spot they feel comfortable with to learn at their own pace.”

Light brickwork and features of wooden panelling accent the building’s exterior, while shaded outdoor areas provide much-needed rest areas for students.

Kitchen facilities, along with extended opening hours, are available to students in Years 11 and 12.

The junior precinct at St Peters Lutheran College in Springfield received a commendation. Picture: Angus Martin

“The school was a little concerned when that went it in but the kids are very house proud and have looked after it,” Mr Sekava said.

Judges praised the modern design, saying it made fantastic use of the surrounding bushland which “entices you out to experience it”.

Ms Sekava said it was a thrill to take home the award.

“It’s always a surprise (to win),” he said.

“With those awards there’s a regional jury that visits the site and makes the decision, so you never know how you’re going to go because you never know what the other entries are.

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield. Picture: Angus Martin

“Even though you might feel as though it goes well and they like the building, it’s always a surprise on the night because you don’t really know up until that point what they thought of it.”

Judges also awarded a regional commendation for educational architecture to McLellan Bush Architects for their design of the junior precinct at St Peters Lutheran College in Springfield.

The building was recognised as a pillar to help support junior students as they moved into senior classes.

