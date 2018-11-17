School dux races speedway in his spare time

SHEER hard work has led Springfield Central State High School student Randy Morgan to take out the school's dux award.

"I didn't even know they did the award,” Randy said.

"I was just trying hard to get the OP I wanted. I want a two, but a one would be great.

"It was a surprise. I would have tried harder if I had of known.”

Randy topped the school in Math C, HPE and Chemistry and received an excellence in physics from the government.

He also studied Math B and English during the year which ended with Friday's graduation ceremony.

He plans on studying a masters of engineering at UQ's St Lucia campus and was leaning towards a career in robotics.

The Greenbank local said he was pretty hands on and liked designing things.

Springfield Central State High School dux Randy Morgan is congratulated by Principal Leon Proud. Carly Morrissey

He's also a speedway sprint car racer on the weekends.

"I drive race cars as a hobby, I'm a third generation racer.”

But his success at school didn't come easily.

"I did four to six hours a night of study. More during assessment and pulling all nighters.”

Springfield Central State High School Principal Leon Proud said the race for dux was very tight.

"When it was announced he was very happy.

"The school's very proud, he's finished very strong.

"I can't wait to find out all our OP results.”