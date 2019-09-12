Menu
Mt Tamborine State School principal Tracey Brose. Picture: Jason O'Brien
News

School defamation case couple lose lawyer

by Vanda Carson
12th Sep 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE parents of a former Tamborine Mountain State High School student who have been sued for defamation by the principal after criticising her on Facebook no longer have a lawyer defending them in court.

Donna and Miguel Baluskas, from Robina filed formal notices with the District Court in Southport on Monday informing the court they are now self-represented.

The move comes just days after Tamborine Mountain State High School principal Tracey Brose launched her bid to bankrupt the couple in the Federal Circuit Court over $32,968 in court costs.

The money was ordered by Judge David Kent to be paid on July 19 after the couple lost pre-trial legal scuffles related to their defence pleadings.

Donna Baluskas. Picture: Jason O'Brien
It also comes a month before the defamation trial is set to start on October 8.

It is understood Mr and Mrs Baluskas have spent up to $200,0000 defending the claim so far, and have run out of funds. The pair declined to comment.

They were previously represented in court by Sydney defamation lawyer Barrie Goldsmith.

Ms Brose is suing five parents, each for $220,000 in damages to her reputation, in a case which has been running since June 2016.

Donna Baluskas posted on Facebook that Mrs Brose was an "evil, nasty, horrible women [sic]" in March 2016, two years after her son Harrison, then aged 12, was expelled from TMSHS.

The case returns to court for a pre-trial directions hearing before Judge Catherine Muir on September 23.

