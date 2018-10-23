Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Morcombe was abducted in December 2003.
Daniel Morcombe was abducted in December 2003. WILSON JOHN
Community

School comeback for launch of Day for Daniel

23rd Oct 2018 10:43 AM | Updated: 10:43 AM

BRUCE Morcombe will today return to the school he attended as a student 50 years ago to officially launch Day for Daniel 2018.

Mr Morcombe said while little had changed at the school, the "world has a very different landscape for us all".

"Teachers, police, parents and carers have new challenges to keep our kids safe," he said.

"Day for Daniel bridges that gap and lays the foundation through evidence-based educational programs that reduce the incidences of child abuse.

"Get involved or simply join us online this Friday and watch Australia's Biggest Safety Lesson, it is sure to become a viral hit".

Milton State School principal Paul Zernike said Day for Daniel was a timely reminder to all children, parents and the wider community about the importance of instilling in children that they needed to feel safe at all time.

"The work that Denise and Bruce Morcombe have done to highlight this issue and provide support, guidance and education to the children right across Australia is so critical to the ongoing safety of our children," he said.

bruce morcombe child safety daniel morcombe day for daniel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Witnesses recall horror of young mum killed by runaway car

    premium_icon Witnesses recall horror of young mum killed by runaway car

    Crime A VISIT to a beautician by Nyala Petherick Johnston to have her nails done turned to tragedy when her runaway car killed an Ipswich mother.

    • 23rd Oct 2018 10:42 AM
    Turf club redevelopment cuts it fine for Ipswich Cup day

    premium_icon Turf club redevelopment cuts it fine for Ipswich Cup day

    Environment The $13m development work is due to finish just in time for the race

    'Dicey' weather headed for Ipswich

    premium_icon 'Dicey' weather headed for Ipswich

    Weather Hot, humid and cloudy conditions are forecast

    Community centre upgrade to help those in need

    Community centre upgrade to help those in need

    News Official plans for the community centre are subject to approval.

    • 23rd Oct 2018 10:32 AM

    Local Partners