Sydney is grappling with new locally acquired cases. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

School closes over Covid-19 threat

by James Hall
18th Jun 2021 12:31 PM | Updated: 12:55 PM

A western Sydney school has been forced to close after a number of staff were forced into isolation as the city grapples with its latest outbreak of locally acquired Covid-19 cases.

Students at Yates Avenue Public School were forced to stay home on Friday with a number of exposure sites being revealed across Sydney.

“As a number of our staff have visited these locations recently, they have been asked to follow the advice from NSW Health and as such our school will be non-operational tomorrow,” the school announced on Thursday evening on Facebook.

“We would like to confirm that the school has no confirmed cases of Covid-19 and there is no action that any of our families need to do in relation to this.”

More to come

Originally published as School closes over Covid-19 threat

