Julie Lockyer of Leichhardt State School has been working as a school cleaner for 25 years. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Education

School cleaner in it for the long haul, celebrates 25 years

Cordell Richardson
3rd May 2020 2:00 PM
IN her 62 years, Julie Lockyer has worked in many jobs but maintains that Leichhardt State School's amazing team has kept her there in her role as a cleaner for such a long time.

The school recently celebrated her 25-year milestone in the education department.

"She's such an open, honest, lovely, hardworking person, one of those people that you'd really love to have on your team," principal Maja Bogicevic said.

"Julie is a great team player and an excellent cleaner, one of those people that brighten up the school.

"Julie is very funny and lifts the spirits of all the staff, the kids love her."

One of Ms Lockyer's favourite things about her long tenure is seeing the students grow up.

"One of the best things is seeing the children come through from Prep right through to Grade 7 and then they come back with their children," she said.

"I get 'Oh Miss Julie is still here'."

Since Julie started at the school there have been many changes.

"There are many more children here at Leichhardt than when I first started, additional buildings and all of the classes refurbished," she said.

"Everything that goes on here the kids are always the priority and working with them is great. We have an amazing cleaning team and we laugh probably more than we should."

education leichhardt state school
Ipswich Queensland Times

