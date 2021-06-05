School camp centre to be used for Covid quarantine

Sunshine Coast Recreation Centre is set to be used as a quarantine facility that will temporarily house an international sporting team.

Sunshine Coast primary students on an upcoming school camp are set to share a recreational centre with an elite international sporting team using the facility for quarantine purposes.

Students from Golden Beach State School are due to hold a school camp in June at the Sunshine Coast Recreation Centre at Currimundi.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service confirmed the facility would be used by a sporting team under strict directions from the chief health officer and that Covid-19 safe guidelines would be addressed.

A Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the centre was a large facility and that the team would be isolated.

"Any facilities they use will not be accessible by others," the spokeswoman said.

She said a professional sport quarantine management plan had been developed to safeguard the health and safety of the community.

Sunshine Coast Recreation Centre will be used by an international sporting team for quarantine and training purposes.

The spokeswoman said the facility would follow the same rules to other Queensland Government quarantine facilities.

"The comprehensive plan was reviewed by the CHO and granted approval on the basis the plan was adhered to and that processes to minimise the risk were implemented," the spokeswoman said.

"This includes, but not limited to, Covid-19 surveillance testing and extensive infection control measures."

An email obtained by the Daily, titled Year 4 camp from the school's principal Greg Ferdinands, said parents had the option to withdraw their children and be refunded.

The email contained a statement from Queensland Recreational Centre's director Richard May which said all staff and security servicing the quarantine group would have no contact with any other staff or clients.

A snippet of the email sent out by Golden Beach State School principal Greg Ferdinands regarding an upcoming school camp at Currimundi.

Mr May said the centre had a unique set up which could provide accommodation and training facilities within a quarantine zone to ensure the team could continue its preparations during its quarantine period.

Mr May said the sporting group had spent two weeks in quarantine prior to departing for Australia and that members of the group had received their first Covid-19 vaccination.

He said the team must register a negative Covid-19 test prior to arrival.

He said the team would fly into Brisbane on a privately chartered plane and be taken directly to the centre on chartered coaches.

Mr May said the team would stay at the centre in quarantine for the mandatory two weeks.

It is unclear which sporting team was to be quarantined at the facility.

The Education Department said the safety and wellbeing of students was the highest priority, including when students were attending school camps.

The department confirmed the quarantine area would be inside an exclusion zone and separate from the campsite.

One of the accommodation facilities at the Sunshine Coast Recreation Centre at Currimundi.

"The Sunshine Coast Recreation Centre is being stood up as an identified quarantine facility in accordance with Queensland public health directions," the department said in a statement.

"Any parents who are not comfortable with their children attending camp at centre have the option to withdraw their children and have their fees refunded."

The department did not comment on when the students would arrive or how many students would be attending the camp.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed officers would patrol the quarantine facility.

The hospital service spokeswoman said all on-site workers including police officers would be required to adhere to the operational protocol for Covid-19 testing of quarantine facility workers and other requirements.

According to the Sunshine Coast Recreation Centre's website, the facility has a 25m swimming pool, three multipurpose courts and a full sized oval suitable for rugby league, union, touch football and events.