Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

School bus stolen day before classes kick off

Peta McEachern
27th Jan 2020 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

JUST as everybody is gearing up to go back to school - it might prove more difficult for Tara residents as a school bus was stolen overnight from Day St.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the bus was stolen between 10am Sunday, January 25, and 8.50am this morning.

"They have entered the yard and gone to the back of the property where the bus was parked out back and stole it from there," the spokesman said.

UN-AUSTRALIAN: The 2008 white Fuso Rosa bus was stolen from Day St in Tara. Pic: Sarah Turner
UN-AUSTRALIAN: The 2008 white Fuso Rosa bus was stolen from Day St in Tara. Pic: Sarah Turner

The bus is a 2008 white Fuso Rosa, with an aqua ad brown stipe running along both sides.

A spokesman for the Tara Police said investigation is continuing and police are looking into CTTV inquires.

If anyone has any information regarding the stolen bus call Policelink on 131 444 or the Tara Police Station on 4665 3200.

chinchilla community crime stoppers editors picks police link queensland crime stolen bus tara

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia Day Awards honour Scenic Rim’s brave firefighters

        premium_icon Australia Day Awards honour Scenic Rim’s brave firefighters

        News Awards celebrate the Scenic Rim’s spirit during the harsh drought and bushfires

        • 27th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
        A spectacular display of Filipino culture and heritage

        premium_icon A spectacular display of Filipino culture and heritage

        News Enjoy an evening of traditional Filipino song and dance without jumping on a...

        Coronavirus: Fatal outbreak spreads globally over weekend

        Coronavirus: Fatal outbreak spreads globally over weekend

        Health Confirmed cases has risen to nearly 2000, death toll to 56.

        Raise a cup to help collect funds for our brave firefighters

        premium_icon Raise a cup to help collect funds for our brave firefighters

        News Enjoy a hot beverage and some cakes all while helping a worthy cause this weekend...