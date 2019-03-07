School bus services set for a shake up

A NUMBER of bus routes transporting students to schools in the Ipswich CBD will receive a shake up.

Southern Cross Transit plan to revise services from the start of the next school term in April to address safety issues and minimise lengthy journey times.

Exclusive Ipswich high school services will now have their own route numbers but other services which serve all Ipswich schools will remain unchanged.

Some current services will cease to operate in the current format and the new versions will use a different route and timing and service different suburbs.

But there is still overlap from the old to the new.

Managing director Frank Oliveri said the changes have been made off the back of consultations with drivers and advice from operations staff.

"We have also taken on board concerns, comments and suggestions already received from our community," he said.

"We have released this information on the proposed changes seven weeks before their commencement... to allow our communities to give us feedback.

"We will genuinely consider all feedback and if at all possible, address issues and concerns to make the journey to and from school a safe, comfortable and efficient one."

Any changes will need to be approved by the school transport division of Translink.

"We are confident they will be approved," Mr Oliveri said.

"Given the limited resources we have due to government funding... we are confident that these changes will be well received by the majority."

For more information, visit the Southern Cross Transit website.