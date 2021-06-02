Emergency services were called to Leach Highway on Booragoon on Wednesday morning. Picture: 7 News Perth

Fifty children have been assessed by paramedics after their school bus was rear-ended by a truck on a busy highway in Perth.

Emergency crews raced to the Leach Highway in Booragoon, in Perth’s south about 8.10am on Wednesday after reports of the two vehicle collision.

BREAKING: A truck has rear-ended a bus carrying school students in the westbound lane on Leach Highway in Booragoon. Ambulances are on scene. Traffic is heavy - avoid the area. More to come on 7NEWS. #7NEWSpic.twitter.com/omvlIUKaBw — 7NEWS Perth (@7NewsPerth) June 2, 2021

A WA Police spokesman confirmed to NCA NewsWire there were no major injuries, but that the children and drivers of both vehicles would be checked over.

The highway’s left westbound lane was blocked by police, causing traffic queues of more than 1km during peak hour.

Originally published as School bus carrying 50 kids hit by truck