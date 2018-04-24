Menu
Motorists escape uninjured after bus and vehicle crash

Amy Lyne
by
24th Apr 2018 8:49 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM

UPDATE: No one has been taken to hospital after a school bus and vehicle collided in the Lockyer Valley. 

Paramedics did assess three people at the scene of the crash at Laidley North, however they did not require hospitalisation. 

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash about 8.10am at the intersection of Laidley Plainland and Old Forest Hill Rds. 

The scene was made safe by firefighters.

8.30AM: At least three people are injured after a school bus and vehicle collided in the Lockyer Valley.   

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle incident at Laidley North about 8.10am.   

It happened at the intersection of Laidley Plainland and Old Laidley Forest Hill Rds.   

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was at the scene.   

No one was trapped in either vehicle and firefighters are working to make the scene safe.  

Paramedics are currently assessing three patients.

