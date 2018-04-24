Motorists escape uninjured after bus and vehicle crash

UPDATE: No one has been taken to hospital after a school bus and vehicle collided in the Lockyer Valley.

Paramedics did assess three people at the scene of the crash at Laidley North, however they did not require hospitalisation.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash about 8.10am at the intersection of Laidley Plainland and Old Forest Hill Rds.

The scene was made safe by firefighters.

