School buildings damaged in fire

PART of Laidley State High School has been damaged in a fire this afternoon.

The fire was reported at 6.24pm on Alfred St and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics were on scene.

There are no injuries reported.

#Laidley - Paramedics are in support of QFES at the scene of a structure fire reported at an address on Alfred Street at 6.24pm. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/mCrgYcI3vk — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 25, 2018

"On Sunday afternoon police and fire brigade attend a fire at Laidley SHS," a message from the school on social media read.

"The science block has been damaged and will be unavailable for use while the cause of the fire is investigated and the degree of damage is ascertained.

"School will resume as usual on Monday and science classes and year 10 and 11 exams that are normally held in the science block will be relocated to other classrooms within the school."

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

It's the third fire at the school since 2014, after structural damage was caused to a block of classrooms in May last year.

A toilet block was also damaged in September 2014.