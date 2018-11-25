Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

School buildings damaged in fire

Emma Clarke
by
25th Nov 2018 9:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PART of Laidley State High School has been damaged in a fire this afternoon. 

The fire was reported at 6.24pm on Alfred St and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics were on scene. 

There are no injuries reported. 

"On Sunday afternoon police and fire brigade attend a fire at Laidley SHS," a message from the school on social media read.

"The science block has been damaged and will be unavailable for use while the cause of the fire is investigated and the degree of damage is ascertained.

"School will resume as usual on Monday and science classes and year 10 and 11 exams that are normally held in the science block will be relocated to other classrooms within the school." 

The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

It's the third fire at the school since 2014, after structural damage was caused to a block of classrooms in May last year. 

A toilet block was also damaged in September 2014. 

More Stories

fire ipswich fire laidley laidley state high school qfes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Big development behind old suburb's property price spike

    premium_icon Big development behind old suburb's property price spike

    Property DESPITE numerous new developments across the city, it is one of Ipswich's oldest suburbs that is showing new growth.

    How heroic nurse stopped hospital shooting

    premium_icon How heroic nurse stopped hospital shooting

    Crime A nurse has been credited with stopping a potential shooting

    Two people injured in snake bite incidents

    Two people injured in snake bite incidents

    News Second person taken to hospital following separate snake bites

    A-League debutant Dylan shares in historic Ipswich match

    premium_icon A-League debutant Dylan shares in historic Ipswich match

    News Rising talent reflects on magic night at city's first Y-League game

    Local Partners