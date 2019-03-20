Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DROP IN: Ipswich Special School students Chantelle Essery and Kea-Lee Thompson work in the thrift shop, which is open every Monday.
DROP IN: Ipswich Special School students Chantelle Essery and Kea-Lee Thompson work in the thrift shop, which is open every Monday. Rob Williams
News

School-based thrift shop needs your help

Ashleigh Howarth
by
20th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACKS of clothing, shelves filled with books and dozens of stuffed animals are just a few of the bargains shoppers can snap up at the Treasure Zone thrift shop.

The shop is open every Monday morning and is run by senior students at Ipswich Special School.

Teacher Deanne Smith said the business was a vital asset to the school, but needed more support from the community.

"The shop has been running since the middle of last year, but we really need more people to come on down and see what we have," she said.

"The kids look after the shop - they sort out the donations and put labels on them and display them on the shelves and tables. They also use the cash register to serve customers.

"We don't want the kids to feel like they are doing this for nothing, because the shop is also a way we fundraise for the senior program."

The school have received plenty of donations which are all in good conditions, and are marked from $3.

"We have lots of clothes, toys, books, DVDs, kitchenware and lots of party goods, like balloons, candles and poppers," Ms Smith said.

"We get lots of donations, which is great. We just need the customers to come in so we can rotate the stock."

Treasure Zone is open every Monday during the school term from from 9.30-11.30am.

Enter the school via the Brisbane Rd entrance and follow the driveway.

bargains ipswich thrift shop
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Old school graft and a clean contract

    premium_icon Old school graft and a clean contract

    Crime Shocking corruption convictions spilling out of Ipswich council has raised some interesting connections.

    • 20th Mar 2019 10:38 AM
    Outpouring of grief for two 'angels' killed in car crash

    premium_icon Outpouring of grief for two 'angels' killed in car crash

    News The two children have been remembered amid calls for prayers

    The 20 most flood-prone Federal electorates in Australia

    premium_icon The 20 most flood-prone Federal electorates in Australia

    Environment News is wake up call for governments to prioritise flood mitigation

    • 20th Mar 2019 12:03 PM
    Every second counts in detecting one of our biggest killers

    premium_icon Every second counts in detecting one of our biggest killers

    Health It kills more women in Australia than breast cancer.

    • 20th Mar 2019 11:00 AM