School-based thrift shop needs your help

DROP IN: Ipswich Special School students Chantelle Essery and Kea-Lee Thompson work in the thrift shop, which is open every Monday. Rob Williams

RACKS of clothing, shelves filled with books and dozens of stuffed animals are just a few of the bargains shoppers can snap up at the Treasure Zone thrift shop.

The shop is open every Monday morning and is run by senior students at Ipswich Special School.

Teacher Deanne Smith said the business was a vital asset to the school, but needed more support from the community.

"The shop has been running since the middle of last year, but we really need more people to come on down and see what we have," she said.

"The kids look after the shop - they sort out the donations and put labels on them and display them on the shelves and tables. They also use the cash register to serve customers.

"We don't want the kids to feel like they are doing this for nothing, because the shop is also a way we fundraise for the senior program."

The school have received plenty of donations which are all in good conditions, and are marked from $3.

"We have lots of clothes, toys, books, DVDs, kitchenware and lots of party goods, like balloons, candles and poppers," Ms Smith said.

"We get lots of donations, which is great. We just need the customers to come in so we can rotate the stock."

Treasure Zone is open every Monday during the school term from from 9.30-11.30am.

Enter the school via the Brisbane Rd entrance and follow the driveway.