Life-size silhouettes will become town's 'enduring symbol'

A DISPLAY of public artwork resulting from Sekisui House's school artwork competition was unveiled on May 26 as the community celebrated the opening of Ripley Town Centre's first stage.

The primary and secondary students involved were congratulated on their creative submissions as the life-size silhouette artworks were revealed.

The silhouettes fabricated from solid steel to create permanent works that celebrate the evolution of Ripley have been produced from a photograph submitted by students interpreting the themes of unity, happiness and play using only their body language, and will remain in place for generations to come.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Hide Seguchi, Sekisui House Australia general manager of developments and communities, presented all five schools, namely St Mary's College Ipswich, The Springfield Anglican College, Deebing Heights State School, Riverview State School and Amberley District State School each with a $500 cheque in appreciation for their involvement in the campaign.

"It is great to recognise the students and schools for their hard work and participation in the artwork display," said Mr Seguchi.

"The entire exercise has been a great activity to highlight the youth of Ipswich and is a wonderful reflection of today's generation.

"The artwork will remain in place at the entrance to Main Street and will become an enduring symbol of the region as it continues to come of age."

The artwork will be recognised by all who visit the Ripley Town Centre, where the first stage tenants have been trading since May 19.

For more information on Ripley Town Centre visit www.ripleytowncentre.com.au.