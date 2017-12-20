School and a caucus, how Ipswich shaped the Premier

SCHOOL STUDENT: Annastacia Palaszczuk (back right) was a member of the St Mary's College school debating team in 1984.

A CATHOLIC education and the commitment of teachers at St Mary's College 30 years ago continue to shape the values of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Having attended St Mary's College from 1982 to 1986, Ms Palaszczuk has a similar connection to Ipswich as Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, who boarded at Ipswich Girls Grammar.

"I have so many great memories from my time at St Mary's and I will always hold dear the lifelong friendships that I made and these are friends that I still keep in contact with to this day,” the Premier said.

"I really appreciated the commitment of the teachers because they provided me with so many valuable skills.

"I believe having a Catholic education taught me strong social justice values that I am committed to and I use these values in my work today as Premier to ensure vulnerable people and those less fortunate get the support they need in the community.”

Her favourite subjects were history and English.

"I must make mention of beating the year 12 boys at St Edmunds at debating when we were in year 11 - that was definitely a highlight,” she laughed.

While time at school keeps Ipswich prominent in the Premier's mind, it was also in this region she was put firmly on the path to Queensland's highest office.

In 2012, days after the Bligh Government was almost obliterated at the hands of Campbell Newman, the Labor caucus sat in Ipswich to elect Ms Palaszczuk as the person to rebuild the defeated party.

Her journey to becoming Premier seems almost as difficult as her commute to St Mary's College in the 80s.

"I remember travelling to school by train and then walking an 1.5 hours each way per day and then every afternoon we would try to drop into McMahon's to grab a soft drink on the way back to the train,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk pledged to tackle the challenges that come with a growing region.

"I am proud of my connections with the city and will continue to be a fierce advocate for the Ipswich region,” she said.