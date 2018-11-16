Menu
Belinda Fraser, Ben Turnour and Tracey Egan from Bellbird Park State Secondary College have adopted a family for The Queensland Times' Adopt-a-Family appeal.
School adopts large family of nine

Carly Morrissey
by
16th Nov 2018 1:00 PM

THE staff a Bellbird Park State Secondary College are giving back this year.

They've taken on the the largest family in the The Queensland Times' Adopt-a-Family appeal.

Guidance Officer Tracey Egan said the school was only a new one with about 550 students and opened in January last year.

"We have decided to do this as a staff initiative, to support our community," Ms Egan said.

The school's staff are now collecting non-perishible food items, and presents for the family they have chosen.

"We know that a lot of our families do it very tough and the summer holiday period is a particularly difficult time of year for various reasons.

"We asked for the biggest family on the list because we have a lot of staff that would like to participate and I thought we could put together a great hamper for them.

"So we have a family of two adults and nine kids."

So far 219 families have been adopted from the 250 in the appeal but there are still 31 left.

18. Dad/Mum/Boys 17,16,10

59. Mum/Boys 15,12/Girls 17,10

60. Male/Female

63. Mum/Boys 15,12/Girls 14,6

65. Mum/Boys 16, 13,8/Girls 10,4

75. Dad/Mum/Daughter 18/Boy 12

78. Mum/Boy 15/Girls 17, 14

85. Mum/Sons 26, 21/Girl 16

88. Dad/Mum/Son 19/Boys 17, 17/Girl 13

92. Mum/Son 20/Boys 10,7

93. Mum/Boys 15,5/Girls 16, 8

109. Dad/Mum/Son 18/Girl 16

114. Dad/Mum/Uncle/Boy 11/Girls 15,8

156. Mum/Son 18/Boys 16,10,8

158. Mum/Son 18/Boy 9/Girl 8

161. Mum/Boys 17,14,11,8/Girl 5

175. Mum/Boys 14,2mths/Girls 17,10,5

180. Dad/Mum/Son 19/Girls 14,6,2,10mths

183. Dad/Mum/Daughter 23/Boy 11/Girl 13

184. Mum/Son 19/Boy 10, 8/Girl 16

199. Dad/Mum/Boys 15, 4mths/Girl 13

216. Mum/Boys 17,15/Girl 9

217. Mum/Grandfather/Boys 17,15/Girl 16

219. Dad/Mum/Son 18/Daughter 18/Boy 15/Girl 4mths

220. Mum/Daughter 18/Boys 16,15

223. Dad/Step-Mum/Boys 14, 14

224. Mum/Daughter 18/Boy 16

226. Dad/Boys 15,13/Girl 16

227. Dad/Mum/Daughter 25/Son 18/Girl 6

234. Male 25/Female 21

241. Mum/Boys 14,13/Girl 16

To get involved phone Karen at the QT office on 3817 1786 or Cath on 3817 1783 or email aaf@qt.com.au.

adopt-a-family bellbird park state secondary college christmas appeal queensland times
Ipswich Queensland Times

