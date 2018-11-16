School adopts large family of nine
THE staff a Bellbird Park State Secondary College are giving back this year.
They've taken on the the largest family in the The Queensland Times' Adopt-a-Family appeal.
Guidance Officer Tracey Egan said the school was only a new one with about 550 students and opened in January last year.
"We have decided to do this as a staff initiative, to support our community," Ms Egan said.
The school's staff are now collecting non-perishible food items, and presents for the family they have chosen.
"We know that a lot of our families do it very tough and the summer holiday period is a particularly difficult time of year for various reasons.
"We asked for the biggest family on the list because we have a lot of staff that would like to participate and I thought we could put together a great hamper for them.
"So we have a family of two adults and nine kids."
So far 219 families have been adopted from the 250 in the appeal but there are still 31 left.
To get involved phone Karen at the QT office on 3817 1786 or Cath on 3817 1783 or email aaf@qt.com.au.