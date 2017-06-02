23°
Scholarship recipients encouraged to take the next steps

Myjanne Jensen
| 2nd Jun 2017 10:40 AM
Professor Cindy Shannon (QATSIF), USQ Professor Stephen Winn, Head of USQ‚Äôs College for Indigenous Studies Education and Research (CISER) Professor Tracey Bunda and USQ Manager (Social Justice) Dr Roberta Greimel with Springfield Central State High School students and QATSIF scholarship recipients Savannah Proud and Jordan Hall.
LOCAL Elders and community members joined USQ staff and students to mark National Reconciliation Week this week.

More than 150 Indigenous school students are a step closer to reaching their dreams after receiving scholarships for their leadership and academic achievements at USQ Springfield on Wednesday.

The scholarships were funded through the Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation (QATSIF) who worked closely with USQ to host the event as part of National Reconciliation Week (NRW) celebrations.

This year's NRW theme is 'Let's take the next steps', which encourages Australians to reflect on two significant anniversaries in the nation's reconciliation journey - 50 years since the 1967 referendum and 25 years since the historic Mabo decision.

USQ Head of School (Teacher Education and Early Childhood) Professor Stephen Winn officially welcomed hundreds of USQ staff, students, local Elders and community members to the gathering.

In his address, Professor Winn acknowledged the importance of reconciliation and emphasised USQ's ongoing commitment to improve access to higher education to help close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

Professor Winn said the University had 67 Indigenous students graduate from USQ in 2016 and 569 currently enrolled, including Bachelor of Education student Zachariah Glover who officiated as emcee.

Mr Glover, a former QATSIF scholarship recipient, reflected on his personal journey and spoke about the value of finishing high school and starting tertiary education.　　　

The event also included a Welcome to Country by Tanya Bonner, traditional Indigenous performances from school students at Groves Christian College and a reading of Reconciliation Declaration statements by students on behalf of their schools.

Professor Cindy Shannon from the QATSIF board thanked USQ for hosting the event.

"It was a chance for everyone to reflect on past wrongs and to celebrate and encourage our future leaders to take the next steps towards reconciliation by building a better future for Indigenous Australians,” she said.

QATSIF has awarded more than 3500 Queensland Certificate of Education scholarships to young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in more than 230 high schools across the state.

