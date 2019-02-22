Scholarship is music to USQ student's ears

ASPIRING music teacher Ashleigh Devin is ready to hit all the right notes at university after receiving a scholarship from the University of Southern Queensland (USQ).

The St Mary's College Ipswich graduate was presented the Future Community Leader Scholarship at an awards ceremony in Ipswich last night in recognition of her outstanding leadership and community service.

Ashleigh helped organise a number of school and community charity events, fundraising for organisations such as Cancer Council, St Vincent de Paul Society and Rosies.

She also volunteers at the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale where she assists the choir and gains experience in choir conducting.

The 18-year-old is about to start a Bachelor of Education (Secondary), majoring in Music, at USQ Springfield and said the scholarship, worth up to $6000, would make it easier for her to settle into her studies.

"This scholarship will take a lot of pressure off when it comes to textbooks, course materials and taking time off work to focus on study and placements,” she said.

"Knowing USQ believes in me and wants to see me succeed has given me lot of motivation to work hard for the best result.”

Bree Pogany claimed the Arrow Energy 'Go Further' Indigenous Tertiary Scholarship. USQ Photography

Ashleigh said she chose to enrol at USQ so she can combine her passion for music with teaching.

"I have been singing for 12 years and been involved in many choirs, so music has always been a big part of my life,” she said.

"I also love helping others and making an impact on people's lives, which is why I think teaching would be perfect for me because I would be able to help people every day.”

More than 20 students were recognised for their academic excellence, leadership and participation in the wider community at last night's ceremony.

The ceremony also acknowledged the generosity of scholarship and bursary donors for supporting USQ students, and investing in both their future and the future of the community.

Bree Pogany, who hails from Nanango, was presented the Arrow Energy 'Go Further' Indigenous Tertiary Scholarship.

She was one of eight students formally presented with a scholarship, bursary or academic prize by donors at the ceremony.

Wendy Pieper received the Rowe Scientific Chemistry Prize. USQ Photography

Having moved to Ipswich for university, the first-year Aviation student said the scholarship, worth up to $5000, couldn't have come at a better time.

"It has provided much-needed financial relief and allowed me to concentrate on preparing for my first semester of university,” she said.

"It's an honour to receive this scholarship and will only motivate me to work harder and succeed.”

Arrow Energy has supported Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander university students with the Go Further Indigenous Tertiary Scholarship since 2012.

"I'm proud to say that more than one Arrow scholar has been a first-in-family university student, which is proof that we have been able to make a difference,” Arrow Vice President External Relations and Tenure Management Leisa Elder said.

"We launched these scholarships in 2012 and have been proudly supporting Indigenous university students since then - from first-year students to doctoral candidates, and from engineering and nursing to law, arts and psychology.

"On behalf of Arrow, I wish Bree all the best with her studies and a high-flying future.”

Award recipients