Scholarship helps Senthil chase nursing dream

A PASSION for helping others combined with a desire to give back to the community is driving Springfield man Senthil Dharmalingam on his journey to becoming a nurse.

The 2017 City of Ipswich Scholarship recipient is making the most of his opportunities, having come a long way since arriving in Australia with all his possessions in a single suitcase.

Indian-born Mr Dharmalingam migrated to Australia in 2008 in search of a better life and shortly after started work in a steel factor.

Mr Dharmalingam is now pursuing a career change, inspired by wife Mekala, a registered nurse.

"After working in the steel factory for seven years I decided it was time for a change,” Mr Dharmalingam said.

"Where I grew up in India there were not a lot of opportunities to grow and have a career and it was actually my wife who inspired me to become a nurse.

"I'm the first person in my family to go to university, which makes me very proud and I could not have imagined the opportunities that I have in Australia.”

Mr Dharmalingam is on track to complete his Bachelor of Nursing this year and hopes to secure work in a hospital.

"I am interested in cardiac care and working with the elderly and also plan to continue volunteering in my community,” Mr Dharmalingam.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said Mr Dharmalingam was a great example of why Ipswich City Council's annual scholarship with USQ was so important.

"This is what the City of Ipswich Scholarship with USQ is all about, helping to ease the burden on hard-working people who want to better themselves through study and make a difference,” Cr Pisasale said.

"Council has been supporting students at USQ for many years to promote the development of local skills.”

The City of Ipswich Scholarship with USQ was established by council in 2000 and is an annual gift of $5,000 to recognise academic excellence and assist a meritorious student to study an undergraduate program at USQ Ipswich.

The scholarship acknowledges and supports the development of local skills.