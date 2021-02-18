Schmidt’s star Flaming Rose retains flawless record

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

FIVE Ipswich Auction Sprint Series heats have been condensed to 16 runners for Saturday night’s two semi-finals.

Regional trainers and brothers Jason and Craig Schmidt secured two of those spots.

Flaming Rose won her heat for Jason and her brother Borneo Bandit took out his for Craig.

Both are considered top three chances to claim the series in two weeks.

The brothers bred the Aston Dee Bee/Jay Bay Queen litter themselves, selling four to Victoria and one to Western Australia while keeping Flaming Rose and Borneo Bandit.

On their careers so far, it looks like they made the right choice.

Jason prepares Flaming Rose who won her heat in 25.11 and holds early bragging rights over her brother having won 10 of her 12 starts with two runner-up performances.

Flaming Rose in dashing form. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

But perhaps most crucially is five from five over the 431 metres at Ipswich, including a win over series favourite Little Byrnes.

Her trainer always knew she was something special.

“Whenever Craig and I breed a litter we always keep at least one to train and own ourselves, they were about three months old when we got them on the squeaker and this one bitch stood out above the rest,’’ Jason said.

“It was then and there I called dibs on Flaming Rose.

“She was always a notch above the rest all through her break in. The times she was running I had to put her against race dogs and she will still beating them.

“I think that’s where she got that competitive edge.

“That edge has kept her perfect record intact at Ipswich. There are races where she’s jumped on the bunny and won but others where she’s really had to work but still finds a way in slow time.”

The Sprint Series is going to be Flaming Rose’s swan song over the short course.

Her trainer is hoping she can overcome John Catton’s flyer Little Byrnes to go out in style.

“She had her first five hundred at Albion a few weeks ago and I was stoked to see her go 30.03, but even happier to see her run home in 12.87 first look at the trip,” Schmidt said.

“We were always going to drop her back for a crack at this series, given her record including a win over Little Byrnes, but her future is over further.

“The traditional Ipswich Auction over the 500 will be her next target and then we’ll look to build her up to a Flying Amy campaign in the Albion Park.”

As impressive as Flaming Rose was pinging the lids and winning her heat, litter mate Borneo Bandit and Little Byrnes both went faster clocking 25.07 and 24.87 respectively.

The trio look the three to beat come finals time.

All are explosive out of the boxes and with fine margins in play around the first corner it may come down to box draws if they all qualify for the final.

Little Byrnes has run the quickest time of the three, twice a 24.73 winner at the trip and has since won his way into the Group One Gold Bullion final at Albion Park. He may be able to camp on them and come over the top.

Borneo Bandit has a three-race winning streak at track and trip. Of the three big guns, he has been the only one purely committed to the short course. A good draw and a swift start make him a huge threat.

Look for the trio to shine bright again on Saturday night and give punters more of an indication who they should be backing come finals night.

Anfield Miss makes encouraging return

TRAINING couple Casey and Alan Dargusch have always had a big opinion of Anfield Miss.

The daughter of Dyna Double One had promised a lot when she kicked off her racing career last August but cut down with injury for the best part of six months there was always a question mark ho she would return.

She answered emphatically when she won fresh off a 147 day spell over the 431 metres and followed that run with another placing. However, it was her 520 metre debut they were waiting for and she didn’t disappoint winning last Saturday night.

Coming up with the red she didn’t waste the draw firing out in 5.34 to the first section.

Despite taking the first corner wide and showing plenty of greenness throughout the run, she was an impressive 30.85 winner at the journey.

The time was a more than respectable clip for the 500 metres and she did it in Novice grade third run back from a lengthy spell.

With just seven starts under her belt, her track sense is only set to improve.

If she continues to jump like she did on Saturday, she will set herself up for a raft of victories over the sprint trip.

Spring Rock still at the top

THE Pauline Byers trained Spring Rock was crowned Ipswich Greyhound of the Year a fortnight ago after an incredible 17 victories in 2020.

But racing in top grade she was yet to crack one in 2021 until Saturday night where he saluted in style in open company.

On a night when the track wasn’t at its quickest, the dog was able to make the most of the red rug. Despite a slight hesitation at the start, he mustered quickly off the mat to drive through and take control on the way to a 24.98 win.

There was plenty of merit in the time and the field he beat.

The likes of Elastic Bairn and Bonus Only. for Serena Lawrance and kennel mate Spring Cleo, all had their claims but couldn’t hold a flame to Spring Rock.

The dog has reached the pinnacle of 431 metre racing at Ipswich and will be hard pressed to notch anywhere near his 2020 winning tally but showed he could still be the best on any given night.

It might only be February but the leader in the clubhouse for 2021 Greyhound of the Year has to be the Byers trained Spring Bowler. The dog notched his seventh win from eight starts in Queensland on Saturday nights showing all the traits of a champion 431 metre chaser.

The dog had suffered his first defeat a week earlier when turned sideways at the first turn only to miss out on the win by the barest of margins.

When he came up with the one on Saturday, it was time for redemption, a six-length winner in 25.1.

His mix of explosive early speed and strength of mind when things go pear-shaped may get him close to Spring Rock’s mark of 17 wins if he stays on the right track.