Scheme to make Ipswich a '20-minute' city

CYCLE lanes, more train stations and central living will be key to making Ipswich a "20 minute city" when 520,000 people call it home in two decades.

Ipswich's transport strategy has been revamped as part of Ipswich City Council's two-year process to form a new planning scheme.

At the cornerstone of the council's plan is a goal to create a 20 minute city; where high-level goods and services are within 20 minutes of someone's home.

According to a council report, higher density living in the city's growth areas must be connected to frequent and reliable public transport to keep the region moving.

"Central to achieving this vision is providing opportunities for people to travel by convenient and affordable means of transport other than the private car," the report notes.

The council has prepared a statement of proposals for the city's future public transport system.

It plans additional train stations and major arterial roads across the region.

It identified the Ipswich to Springfield public transport corridor as priority region-shaping infrastructure.

The council aims to create a 20-minute city supported by 10-minute neighbourhoods.

"For basic, everyday goods and services, recreation and social interaction opportunities, the ideal is that these are a 10 minute walk, cycle or public transport trip from people's homes," the report notes.

"What this looks like in a practical sense is land use designations for higher density development closer to key transport routes and nodes, such as train stations.

"Active transport - walking and cycling - is also an integral part of the vision for the city's transport network."

A plan has been proposed to encourage roads and streets to be designed and built to promote active transport.

This includes dedicated cycle lanes, wide footpaths, the use of signalisation and other design measures to give public and active transport priority at intersections where appropriate, and shade.

Consultation on the council's statement of proposals closes on June 28.

Submissions can be made via email to strategic@ipswich.qld.gov.au

Once feedback is received it considered by the council as the full draft planning scheme is prepared.

The full draft scheme is expected to be open for community comment next year.