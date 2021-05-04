Gatton could soon be home to another Containers For Change Refund Point, if the community gets behind the company’s expressions of interest call.

Container Exchange is calling for expressions of interest from individuals, community groups and businesses who are interested in operating a Containers for Change refund point.

The not-for-profit organisation delivers the scheme across Queensland, and the new service point would cater to all Lockyer Valley residents.

Currently, Anuha Services operates the scheme from both the Laidley and Gatton refuse sites.

CEO Ken Noye recognised the success of the scheme to date, and the importance of building upon its growth by continuing to provide Queenslanders with greater accessibility to the scheme.

“More than 3.5 billion containers have been returned through the scheme since its launch in November 2018,” he said.

“Container refund point operators pay a valuable role of the passion Queenslanders has for recycling.”

The EIO is open to individuals, existing businesses and community groups who are interested in a commercial venture that offers environment and financial benefits to the local community.

To learn more or submit an Expression of Interest, visit the scheme website here.

Originally published as Scheme calls for third Lockyer Containers for Change location