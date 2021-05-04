Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Scheme calls for third Lockyer Containers for Change location

Ali Kuchel
4th May 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gatton could soon be home to another Containers For Change Refund Point, if the community gets behind the company’s expressions of interest call.

Container Exchange is calling for expressions of interest from individuals, community groups and businesses who are interested in operating a Containers for Change refund point.

The not-for-profit organisation delivers the scheme across Queensland, and the new service point would cater to all Lockyer Valley residents.

Currently, Anuha Services operates the scheme from both the Laidley and Gatton refuse sites.

CEO Ken Noye recognised the success of the scheme to date, and the importance of building upon its growth by continuing to provide Queenslanders with greater accessibility to the scheme.

“More than 3.5 billion containers have been returned through the scheme since its launch in November 2018,” he said.

“Container refund point operators pay a valuable role of the passion Queenslanders has for recycling.”

The EIO is open to individuals, existing businesses and community groups who are interested in a commercial venture that offers environment and financial benefits to the local community.

To learn more or submit an Expression of Interest, visit the scheme website here.

Originally published as Scheme calls for third Lockyer Containers for Change location

Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge celebration of local food, drink almost here

        Premium Content Huge celebration of local food, drink almost here

        News This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before after a COVID-enforced hiatus, with more than 125 events on offer

        ‘Join the queue’: Vaccine snag means aged care staff exposed

        Premium Content ‘Join the queue’: Vaccine snag means aged care staff exposed

        Health Aged care staff left exposed as vaccine rollout hits another snag

        'DEATH BED': Qld man had stroke, blood clots after jab

        Premium Content 'DEATH BED': Qld man had stroke, blood clots after jab

        Health Qld man on whether vaccine was linked to his stroke, clots

        Serial road offender warned she may never hold licence again

        Premium Content Serial road offender warned she may never hold licence again

        Crime An Ipswich woman went before court on her 11th offence for driving while...