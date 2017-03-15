29°
Scheme to bring 1000 jobs to Ipswich

Darren Hallesy
| 15th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
CATS Inc CEO Katrina Johnson has created an online resource for Ipswich carers to prepare for the NDIS. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
CATS Inc CEO Katrina Johnson has created an online resource for Ipswich carers to prepare for the NDIS. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

More than 1000 new jobs could be created across Ipswich and an additional $240 million injected in to the region's economy with the rollout of the NDIS.

According to the NDIA Market Position Statement (MPS) for Queensland, the NDIS will be a major driver of new jobs and career pathways in the disability sector as well as creating employment opportunities in the broader community.

EXPLAINED: What NDIS will look like for Ipswich

The number of people receiving disability support in Queensland is forecast to grow from 48,000 to 91,000 by 2019. The NDIS will boost the State's economy by $2.5 billion and double the disability services workforce.

With Queensland representing the third largest market for the NDIS, NDIA South Queensland Regional Manager Peter Smales said the economic benefits of the NDIS would be felt throughout the state.

"In dollar terms the Queensland market will grow from approximately $1.8 billion to $4.3 billion in the next three years; this growth represents the largest increase in market size in any of the three eastern mainland states," Mr Smales said.

"This means more people accessing supports and more funding across every region in Queensland."

Topics:  jobs national disability insurance scheme ndis

Local Partners

