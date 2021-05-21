Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Champs venues locked in

Only one Australian city will host a Bledisloe Cup match this year. Plus the venues are locked in for the Rugby Championships. See the full schedule.

Perth has been chosen to host this year's only Bledisloe Cup match in Australia after Optus Stadium was given the nod ahead of rival venues from the eastern states.

The blockbuster match will be played on Saturday 21 August, as the second leg in the three games series against the All Blacks.

The other two matches will both be played in New Zealand with Auckland's Eden Park hosting the opening on August 14 and Wellington's Sky Stadium the venue for the final test.

The second and third matches will double up part of the Rugby Championships, which is being co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, with Argentina unable to play at home because of the pandemic.

The Wallabies will host the world champion Springboks on successive weekends on September 11 and September 18.

The venue for the first match is still to be decided but is almost certain to be in Sydney, probably ANZ Stadium, while Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium has already been locked in for the second match.

The Wallabies will also face the Pumas back-to-back, on September 25 and October 2.

No venues have been decided yet but it's expected Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium - where the Pumas drew with the Wallabies last year - will host the first game, while the final match may go to Melbourne.

Originally published as Schedule reveal: Bledisloe Cup, Rugby Champs venues locked in