Scenic Rim town turns pink for cancer research

LOOKING GOOD: Members from the Canungra Bowls Club got into the spirit of the towns annual fundraiser, Turning Canungra Pink last year. Ashleigh Howarth

IF you drive through the Gold Coast Hinterland town of Canungra at the moment, you'll see it looks more colourful than usual!

Every year this little country town pulls out all stops and 'turns pink' to raise funds and awareness of all types of cancer.

Recently, a small group of volunteers were out putting up flags and painting the town pink for the start of Turning Canungra Pink.

Originally a breast cancer fundraiser started by a local cafe owner (herself a breast cancer survivor), Turning Canungra Pink is now run by the Canungra Chamber of Commerce and is a month-long series of events featuring a variety of activities for residents and visitors to get involved with.

I became involved with Turning Canungra Pink last year when I took on the role of coordinator. At first I was hesitant to take something else on, but I realised I was in the right place a couple of days after taking on this role when I rang a friend and she told me her mother had just been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

We all need to find a cure, and we need support.

In a small community like Canungra, everyone knows everyone! So when someone is ill or in need, we all pull together to help.

Last year, Turning Canungra Pink raised over $40,000 and the Pink Assist fund was set up so that some of the money raised could help local residents having treatment for cancer. Fifty per cent of the funds raised were donated to Cancer Council Queensland and the remaining 50 per cent to Pink Assist.

This year the events include Markets in the Park on October 6; a fashion parade; dinner and the 100 Years Celebration at Canungra Showground has also chosen to be part of Turning Canungra Pink.

For more information about the wide range of events during Turning Canungra Pink, or how you can donate, visit the Turning Canungra Pink Facebook page or email turningcanungrapink@gmail.com.