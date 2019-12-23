Menu
Premier Canungra
Environment

Scenic Rim takes tourism hit from droughts, fires, costing $10M

Navarone Farrell
23rd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
SCENIC Rim Regional Council has welcomed the ­announcement of $2 million in tourism recovery funding.

The package, announced by Minister for Water Resources, Drought, Rural Finance, Nat­ural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud last week is joint-funded by the Federal and Queensland governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding arrangement.

Minister for Water Resource, Drought, Rural Finance, Natural Disaster and Emergency Management, David Littleproud visited the Ripley Fire Station on Friday morning.
Mayor Greg Christensen said the funds would be used to help attract visitors back to the region so money could flow into local tourism operators and townships.

“The exact details of the package and initiatives will be finalised in the new year, however $1.5 million of the funds are to be allocated towards tourism marketing and $500,000 toward industry ­recovery officers,” he said.

“In addition, the region will also be allocated $1 million to restore trails in Lamington ­National Park.

“Off the back of the ­prolonged drought, the September and then November bushfires, as well as current fires and national park closures, council’s tourism team has calculated current impacts to be in excess of $10 million, with annualised impacts several times that.

Mr Christensen said even spin-off businesses had suffered through the drought and the fires.

“People often ask what they can do to help people and businesses impacted by bushfires and the drought, and the best advice is to come out to our beautiful region and spend your money,” he said.

