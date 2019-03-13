Scenic Rim scores $8 million boost

Boonah's CBD is set for an injection of government cash.

THE Scenic Rim is set to benefit from a slew of State Government funding, dedicated towards refreshing Boonah's CBD and a business park for Beaudesert.

Boonah will score with $1.47 million allocated for a $3.02 million facelift of the town, through the Building our Regions fund.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the two projects would provide a significant boost for the Scenic Rim.

"Building our Regions is investing nearly $6.5 million in this essential infrastructure, which is estimated to result in more than 600 ongoing local jobs,” he said.

"The $10.72 million Beaudesert Business Park project will expand the existing site, making more industrial land available for businesses.

"The expansion will support major local sectors, such as agriculture, and will increase available services for the nearby Bromelton State Development Area.

Mr Dick said the funding will drive local business and provide positive economic flow-on benefits for the wider region.

"Meanwhile in Boonah, BoR funding will help revitalise the CBD and deliver better town centre amenities,” he said.

"Upgrades will include public art to showcase the region's history, better footpaths, lighting and off-street parking.”

Scenic Rim Regional Council will invest $5.72 million for the Beaudesert Business Park expansion and $42,410 for the Boonah Town Centre Revitalisation project.

The Federal Government will also provide $1.51 million for the Boonah project through its Building Better Regions program.

Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen said the projects would further develop business and community infrastructure and help create more jobs in the region.

"Both projects are great examples of key infrastructure that will support the economic growth of the Scenic Rim,” Mr Christensen said.

"The expansion of the Beaudesert Business Park provides more opportunities for existing and new local businesses.

"We expect that when fully developed, the park will be a significant contributor to our regional economy, supporting 601 local jobs.

"The revitalisation of Boonah's town centre is also very exciting for what is a vibrant and historic town in our region.”