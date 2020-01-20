Scenic Rim restaurant wins over tastebuds of food judges

CHEF Daniel Groneberg has trained and worked at some of the best restaurants in the world, but in his eyes, nothing compares to the abundance of fresh produce grown in the Scenic Rim.

The veteran chef, who has more than three decades of experience under his apron, is the head chef at Kooroomba Kitchen at Kooroomba Vineyard and Lavender Farm in Mount Alford.

His restaurant is a popular dining choice for both locals and tourists to the region, but now the venue is attracting the attention of tastebuds of foodies from across the country after being named as a winner in the 2020 Australian Good Food Guides Chef Hats Awards.

The AGFG Chef Hats Awards is a prestigious national title given to Australia’s top restaurants. This year 422 restaurants across the country were awarded Chef Hats, 61 of which were in Queensland.

Kooroomba Vineyard Restaurant was one of two local winners, with the other being the Homage Restaurant in Grandchester.

Mr Groneberg said he was in shock after finding out he had won.

“I saw the winners had been announced, so I opened the link to see who the cool kids were and sure enough we were there,” he said, laughing.

“It came as a complete surprise. It’s fantastic that we won.

“For a chef, this is a dream come true. It’s something every chef works towards, but it always felt a little unachievable, and then all of a sudden it happens.”

Mr Groneberg has been whipping up meals in the Scenic Rim for three years, cooking a variety of meals to pair with the vineyard’s signature wines.

He can’t however, choose a favourite dish from the menu.

“You can’t ask a mother who her favourite child is, and that’s the same for me,” he said.

“I don’t have a favourite dish. I love every dish we make.

“We put everything into every plate we do, and we are always trying new things to keep the menu fresh.”

Kooroomba Kitchen at Kooroomba Vineyard and Lavender Farm has recently awarded a Chef Hat Award from the Australian Good Food Guide.

The restaurant has three chefs working out back to prepare, cook and serve up the abundance of fresh produced sourced locally from 33 farmers and growers who call the Scenic Rim home for the ultimate paddock to plate dining experience.

Mr Groneberg said his Chef Hats Award belongs to the farmers as well.

“We are really stoked to work with all our local suppliers,” he said.

“Without their hard work we wouldn’t have the great ingredients we do.

“I’ve worked in restaurants overseas, but to have a place like the Scenic Rim, we are extremely lucky, because they are top notch and supply the best ingredients in our country.

“This award is just as much theirs as it is ours.”