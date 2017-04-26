Scenic Rim prepares to launch massive food festival

Olivia Stainlay of Kalfresh Carrot shows off some of the produce that will be a part of Scenic Rim's Eat Local Week.

SCENIC Rim Eat Local Week plates up from June 24, with a delicious schedule of food and farming events.

The festival of food and farming is now in its seventh year and showcases the bounty of fresh produce, wine, beer, milk and gourmet products that grow in the region's fertile volcanic soil.

This year's festival runs from June 24 to July 2 and features more than 90 individual events - from farm tours, to cheese and wine tastings, to cooking classes and exclusive producer dinners, curated by some of Brisbane and the Gold Coast's leading chefs.

Eat Local Week culminates in a signature event, the Winter Harvest Festival, on Saturday July 1 at Aratula. On this day the region's producers come to one location to sell their produce.

The day features free kids rides and activities, a Tractor Pulling competition, live music and cooking demonstrations by leading chefs.

Scenic Rim Mayor, Cr Greg Christensen, says while Eat Local Week has grown significantly since it first started the core principles remain the same - to connect consumers with the people who grow their food and provide a real food experience.

"This is an authentic celebration of the range of fresh produce which grows in the fertile Scenic Rim,” he says.

"People are often surprised to discover just how much of their food is grown in this region, just one hour's drive from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"The event is held during the first week of the school holidays and it's a really unique opportunity for people to give their children an insight into the paddock to plate journey.

"Some of the experiences on offer are a visit to Queensland's largest carrot farm, an open day at a robotic dairy, a Farmgate Festival in the Lost World, a Beer & Brewing night, a crop to Cup tour at a Tamborine Mountain coffee plantation and an open day at the Scenic Rim's new Camel Dairy.”

The Scenic Rim Council has partnered with a number of leading Brisbane and Scenic Rim chefs, who will represent the region as Eat Local Week ambassadors.

The ambassadors are Cameron Matthews executive chef The Spicers Group and Long Apron Clovelly Estate Montville, Josue Lopex executive chef QAGOMA, Javier Codina Moda Restaurant & Events, Glenn Barratt executive chef Wild Canary, Ash Martin, exeuctive chef Homage Restaurant Spicers Hidden Vale, Alison Alexander QLD Food Fellow, Caroline Jones Three Girls Skipping, Brenda Fawdon co-author Scenic Rim Eat Local and Peter Scudmore-Smith Master of Wines Uncorked & Cultivated.

The regional food ambssadors will be involved in various ways in the lead-up to, and during, Eat Local Week.

Cr Christensen says some highlights include Moda on the Mountain, a multi-course lunch at the spectacular Lime Caviar Fingerlime farm prepared by Javier Codina; a producer's lunch at Wild Canary Restaurant; Lunch with the Lambs at Towri Sheep Cheesery with Cameron Matthews; and cooking demonstrations at the Winter Harvest Festival.

"We said we would bounce back after the floods and here is the proof.

Bring your children and get muddy on a local farm, enrol in a cooking class, take the family on a bush tucker experience, or leave the kids at home and attend one of many incredible gourmet food experiences on offer,” he says.

Download the full event program at www.eatlocalweek.com.au.