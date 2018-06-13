Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scenic Rim Mp Jon Krause has labelled the 2018-19 State Budget as
Scenic Rim Mp Jon Krause has labelled the 2018-19 State Budget as "pathetic”.
Politics

Scenic Rim MP slams 2018-19 State Budget

Ashleigh Howarth
by
13th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCENIC Rim MP Jon Krause has labelled the 2018-19 State Budget as a "pathetic Labor Budget".

Speaking after Treasurer Jackie Trad handed down the budget in State Parliament, Mr Krause said he was angry no money had been put into fixing local bottlenecks.

"This is a disappointing and pathetic Labor Budget for my constituents around Ipswich," he said.

"No funds have even been allocated for the Cunningham Highway and Amberley Interchange project or in fact any other road in the area.

"What really makes me angry is that the government is putting $4 million into the Willowbank Industrial Precinct, which will dramatically increase the number of heavy vehicles on the highway around Amberley, yet they are not providing a red cent to upgrade the Cunningham Highway.

"Jackie Trad calls this an "infrastructure" budget but it failed to deliver what's really needed for our region and instead only delivers more debt for every Queenslander."

In May, the Federal Government allocated $170 million from the Federal Budget for an upgrade to the Amberley Interchange.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey was quoted in the Queensland Times on May 11 saying "the section of the Cunningham Highway where this proposed project is located is classified under the National Land Transport Network Act, so it should be funded on an 80-20 (federal-state) basis".

Mr Bailey also went on to say he was considering the budget announcements "and the implications they'll have on Queensland's own 2018-19 budget".

"It's also frustrating to note that federal funding for this project will not be available until 2020-21, with $15 million committed in that year, $40 million in 2021-22 and $115 million in 2022-23 and beyond," he said on May 11.

 

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey spoke on the Cunningham and Amberley Interchange project in May this year.
Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey spoke on the Cunningham and Amberley Interchange project in May this year. Helen Spelitis

During her parliamentary speech, Ms Trad described the budget "as a budget for all Queenslanders".

"Queenslanders are living through an era of growth and rapid change," she said.

"Our population is one of the fastest growing in the nation.

"Technology continues to transform the way we live and work.

" The Palaszczuk Labor Government will help our communities to navigate the challenges of change and set a course for the opportunities of growth."

amberley interchange cunningham highway jon krause scenic rim
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Clubber hit with curfew, drinking ban after alleged assault

    premium_icon Clubber hit with curfew, drinking ban after alleged assault

    Crime DAVID Wilson will want to keep his feet firmly on the ground after he allegedly kicked a police officer in the head, screaming he was "gonna kill" them.

    From Germany with love, Peter the cat finds new home

    premium_icon From Germany with love, Peter the cat finds new home

    Pets & Animals Beloved feline's story found in Germany

    Ali's NRL 'dream come true'

    Ali's NRL 'dream come true'

    Rugby League Brigginshaw staying humble after signing Broncos contract.

    Local Partners