Scenic Rim MP slams 2018-19 State Budget

SCENIC Rim MP Jon Krause has labelled the 2018-19 State Budget as a "pathetic Labor Budget".

Speaking after Treasurer Jackie Trad handed down the budget in State Parliament, Mr Krause said he was angry no money had been put into fixing local bottlenecks.

"This is a disappointing and pathetic Labor Budget for my constituents around Ipswich," he said.

"No funds have even been allocated for the Cunningham Highway and Amberley Interchange project or in fact any other road in the area.

"What really makes me angry is that the government is putting $4 million into the Willowbank Industrial Precinct, which will dramatically increase the number of heavy vehicles on the highway around Amberley, yet they are not providing a red cent to upgrade the Cunningham Highway.

"Jackie Trad calls this an "infrastructure" budget but it failed to deliver what's really needed for our region and instead only delivers more debt for every Queenslander."

In May, the Federal Government allocated $170 million from the Federal Budget for an upgrade to the Amberley Interchange.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey was quoted in the Queensland Times on May 11 saying "the section of the Cunningham Highway where this proposed project is located is classified under the National Land Transport Network Act, so it should be funded on an 80-20 (federal-state) basis".

Mr Bailey also went on to say he was considering the budget announcements "and the implications they'll have on Queensland's own 2018-19 budget".

"It's also frustrating to note that federal funding for this project will not be available until 2020-21, with $15 million committed in that year, $40 million in 2021-22 and $115 million in 2022-23 and beyond," he said on May 11.

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey spoke on the Cunningham and Amberley Interchange project in May this year. Helen Spelitis

During her parliamentary speech, Ms Trad described the budget "as a budget for all Queenslanders".

"Queenslanders are living through an era of growth and rapid change," she said.

"Our population is one of the fastest growing in the nation.

"Technology continues to transform the way we live and work.

" The Palaszczuk Labor Government will help our communities to navigate the challenges of change and set a course for the opportunities of growth."