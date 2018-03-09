Scenic Rim Council reveal traffic plan for Baton Relay

A TRAFFIC management plan will be in place to ensure the smooth running of the Queen's Baton Relay as thousands of Scenic Rim residents and visitors are expected to join the celebrations on Tamborine Mountain.

Mayor Greg Christensen said council had been working for months with emergency services personnel and representatives of the Tamborine Mountain church community to raise awareness of the traffic arrangements, with the Queen's Baton relay and community celebrations on April 1, coinciding with Easter Sunday.

"The eyes of the world will be on Tamborine Mountain as it hosts the final leg of the Queen's Baton Relay before it arrives on the Gold Coast prior to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony,” Cr Christensen said.

"Thousands of Scenic Rim residents and visitors are expected to turn out to see the cavalcade of more than 50 vehicles escorting the Queen's Baton and the 10 community champions relaying the baton across Tamborine Mountain, from the Rotary Lookout on Main Western Road and through the new Main Street Village Greens.”

A series of rolling road closures and parking restrictions will be in place across Tamborine Mountain beginning on the morning of April 1 to ensure the safety of spectators and participants during the event.

Free shuttle buses will operate every 20 minutes from designated parking stations around the mountain to ferry spectators to vantage spots along the baton relay route and to the Shared Fire Celebrations at Geissmann Oval.

These buses will run on a loop from 8.30am-8.30pm, pausing only during the running of the relay from 12-1pm.

"Parking zones and bus pick-up and drop-off points will be managed by local community organisations at Tamborine Mountain State School, Tamborine Mountain State High School, Tamborine Mountain Showgrounds and Tamborine Mountain Sports Complex.”

A detailed map showing road closures and parking areas, along with a program for the Shared Fire community celebrations which will take place throughout the region in April, will be delivered to all Scenic Rim households from Monday, March 12.

The map, which includes road closures for the Shared Fire event at Boonah on Tuesday, April 3, can also be downloaded from the Council's websites, www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au or www.liveatthecentre.com.au.

"The Queen's Baton Relay and the Shared Fire celebrations are a once-in-a-lifetime happening in our region so I encourage everyone to make the most of these events by being aware of the traffic management plans,” Cr Christensen said.