Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
great honour: Scenic Rim's feature batonbearers, John Penglis and Betty Pugh, with Mayor Greg Christensen and Cr Nigel Waistell, at Rotary Lookout.
great honour: Scenic Rim's feature batonbearers, John Penglis and Betty Pugh, with Mayor Greg Christensen and Cr Nigel Waistell, at Rotary Lookout.
Community

Scenic Rim Council reveal traffic plan for Baton Relay

9th Mar 2018 11:07 AM

A TRAFFIC management plan will be in place to ensure the smooth running of the Queen's Baton Relay as thousands of Scenic Rim residents and visitors are expected to join the celebrations on Tamborine Mountain.

Mayor Greg Christensen said council had been working for months with emergency services personnel and representatives of the Tamborine Mountain church community to raise awareness of the traffic arrangements, with the Queen's Baton relay and community celebrations on April 1, coinciding with Easter Sunday.

"The eyes of the world will be on Tamborine Mountain as it hosts the final leg of the Queen's Baton Relay before it arrives on the Gold Coast prior to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony,” Cr Christensen said.

"Thousands of Scenic Rim residents and visitors are expected to turn out to see the cavalcade of more than 50 vehicles escorting the Queen's Baton and the 10 community champions relaying the baton across Tamborine Mountain, from the Rotary Lookout on Main Western Road and through the new Main Street Village Greens.”

A series of rolling road closures and parking restrictions will be in place across Tamborine Mountain beginning on the morning of April 1 to ensure the safety of spectators and participants during the event. 　

Free shuttle buses will operate every 20 minutes from designated parking stations around the mountain to ferry spectators to vantage spots along the baton relay route and to the Shared Fire Celebrations at Geissmann Oval.

These buses will run on a loop from 8.30am-8.30pm, pausing only during the running of the relay from 12-1pm.

"Parking zones and bus pick-up and drop-off points will be managed by local community organisations at Tamborine Mountain State School, Tamborine Mountain State High School, Tamborine Mountain Showgrounds and Tamborine Mountain Sports Complex.”

A detailed map showing road closures and parking areas, along with a program for the Shared Fire community celebrations which will take place throughout the region in April, will be delivered to all Scenic Rim households from Monday, March 12.

The map, which includes road closures for the Shared Fire event at Boonah on Tuesday, April 3, can also be downloaded from the Council's websites, www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au or www.liveatthecentre.com.au.

"The Queen's Baton Relay and the Shared Fire celebrations are a once-in-a-lifetime happening in our region so I encourage everyone to make the most of these events by being aware of the traffic management plans,” Cr Christensen said.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Motorfest brings high-octane thrills to Gatton

Motorfest brings high-octane thrills to Gatton

News Thousands are expected to attend Gatton Motorfest to watch world-class drivers perform thrilling displays

HEAVY: Bundamba firies get an equipment boost

HEAVY: Bundamba firies get an equipment boost

News Keys to the $875,000 truck were handed over after the ceremony

  • 9th Mar 2018 11:34 AM
Jets reject tablets to make buzzing start in PNG

Jets reject tablets to make buzzing start in PNG

Rugby League Co-coach confident Ipswich can make successful start

  • 9th Mar 2018 11:30 AM
'Hi. This is the Premier calling': Public meeting invite

'Hi. This is the Premier calling': Public meeting invite

News LISTEN: Last night around 6.30pm residents began receiving calls

Local Partners