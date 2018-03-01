Scenic Rim community gears up for Eat Local Week

DELICIOUS: Lunch with the Lambs Towri Sheep Cheese Farm always attracts lots of visitors.

THE countdown is on until the popular Eat Local Week event. In anticipation, The Scenic Rim Leader has organised to have monthly columns supplied by the event's organisers to let you know what you can expect from this year's festivities.

Feast on the Scenic Rim

2018 is shaping to be another delicious year in the Scenic Rim.

The Eat Local Week team is busy finalising plans for this year's event, which will be staged throughout the region from June 30 to July 8.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week is now in its 8th year and has grown into a much-loved festival of regional food, farming and fresh produce.

The signature event, the Winter Harvest Festival, will be staged at Aratula on Saturday, July 7.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week is a Scenic Rim Regional Council initiative, designed to celebrate and highlight the depth of beautiful, fresh produce that is grown in the region.

The event offers locals and visitors a unique opportunity to visit working farms, meet the producers, pick their own food and enjoy exclusive food and wine events hosted by leading chefs.

You can find more information about Eat Local Week online at www.eatlocalweek.com.au.

Expressions of interest

THERE'S still time to be involved in Eat Local Week 2018. If you're a producer, café, restaurant, chef, winemaker, brewer, or tourism operator, we'd love to hear from you.

Download the expression of interest form on the website and see if you're eligible.

All participants must display a strong connection to local Scenic Rim food, or food production, wine and brewed products.

Expressions close March 2.

New book to launch this May

THE much-anticipated second edition of Eat Local will be launched in May.

Tamborine Mountain chef Brenda Fawdon and photographer and author Christine Sharp have compiled another beautiful book, showcasing the stories of 26 Scenic Rim producers.

The authors visited farms right across the region and profile the paddock to plate journey of everything from green beans to lamb, eggs, carrots and coffee.

Brenda has created more than 60 unique recipes which celebrate the local produce, covering both savoury and sweet creations.

The book will be released ahead of Eat Local Week and is a follow-up to the first edition released in 2016.

Brenda and Christine will also be involved in a number of Eat Local Week events.

Accreditation project underway

WORK has started on a new digital platform which will make it easier for consumers to find, buy, eat and drink Scenic Rim food and drinks.

The Eat Local Scenic Rim accreditation project is designed to inspire and reward regional producers, chefs and business owners for sourcing and showcasing local ingredients on their menus and in their shops and tourism operations.

The digital platform will mean visitors can go online and see where they can buy and try the Scenic Rim's beef, dairy, vegetables, wine, beer and more.

The project has been funded by the Scenic Rim Regional Council, with the assistance of an $80,000 Australian Government grant.

Consumers will be able to create their own Scenic Rim food adventure. The digital platform is due to be launched ahead of Eat Local Week.

Book your accommodation now

SCENIC Rim Eat Local Week is staged during the June-July school holidays. It's a beautiful time of year in the region and accommodation is always at a premium.

Plan ahead and book your Eat Local Week accommodation now.

Browse the accommodation listings at www.visitscenicrim.com.au.