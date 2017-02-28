Scenic ride helps RSPCA take up animal cruelty fight

SUPERCAR race legend Craig Lowndes will once again swap four wheels for two when he leads up to 100 motorcyclists in the sixth annual RUFF RIDERS charity ride on Saturday, March 18.

All money raised from the even will go to RSPCA Queensland and will help the society fight animal cruelty. The 200km one-day ride kicks off with breakfast at the RSPCA Brisbane Animal Care Campus at Wacol, then heads to the Panorama Motorcycle Memorabilia Museum in Boonah for morning tea.

From there, the ride will head east, up to the Long Road Bistro in Mount Tambourine for lunch, before finishing off the day at Mount Cotton's beautiful Rainforest Gardens.

"Our Inspectorate investigates over 19,000 reports of animal cruelty and neglect every year so events like RUFF RIDERS really help us put the brakes on animal cruelty," RSPCA CEO Mark Townend said.

Mr Townend is also a keen Harley Davidson Rider.

"Craig has given up his time to lead the event every year and we're incredibly grateful," he said.

Mr Lowndes is an ambassador for the RSPCA and said RUFF RIDERS was one of his favourite events.

"It's a ton of fun and demonstrates perfectly that animal lovers come from every part of our community, as do motorcycle riders," he said.

"It's a great chance to get together with like-minded people, have a fantastic ride and support something very important."