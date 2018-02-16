Menu
Slaughter scene agony for slain bikie’s teen son

A car on fire in Chandler St, Kogarah, believed to be involved in the Mick Hawi shooting. Picture: Claude Nunes
by SAM MBEATH

HOURS after his father was ambushed one of Mick Hawi's two sons turned up to the scene of the bloody gangland-style execution.

Looking on as forensic officers scoured the black, bullet-riddled Mercedes 4WD just 50m away the distressed teenager held his girlfriend's hand and was comforted by friends.

"Do you know who that is? It's my dad," he said. He left the scene 10 minutes later.

The shooting in the heart of Rockdale shocked the suburb but the gunfire was mistaken as weights being dropped in the gym by one witness.

Anguish...The son of assassinated bikie Mick Hawi at murder scene yesterday. Picture: Toby Zerna
Mick Hawi with wife Carolina. Picture: Facebook
Reshan Mutukrishna said he heard at least "four bangs" but didn't take any notice as the gymgoers "liked to get attention­".

"We heard a loud bang, bangs repetitively - I just thought it was someone dropping the weights in the gym as you would expect," he said.

Mr Mutukrishna said "Mick" was a regular at the gym. "It's shocking. It's sad, I guess, but it's not surprising," he said.

Daz Araullo, 29, said she heard loud noises ring out from across the road.

"I heard what I now know is gunshots, but when it happened it sounded like a hammer smashing loudly on metal," she said.

"It was definitely a lot of gunshots. It's weird because one of my colleagues goes to the gym there. You just never know when you're working out with a criminal."

Rup Sarkar said Hawi was well known at the gym.

Connections of Rockdale bikie shooting victim Mick Hawi gather at St George hospital.
Connections of Rockdale bikie shooting victim Mick Hawi gather at St George hospital.

 

"Yeah, he was a good dude, I think everyone in the gym sort of knows him, so, yeah bit ­unfortunate," he said.

Another woman said Hawi was always jovial. "All we know is that when he comes in he trains hard and is friendly," she said.

Hawi shows off his physique
Paramedics work to save Mick Hawi after he was shot outside the Fitness First at Rockdale. Picture: Supplied
Forensic police examine Mick Hawi’s bullet-riddle car. Picture: Toby Zerna
Screen grabs from CCTV of what is believed to be the shooters.
