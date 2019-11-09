Scavengers pick over kerbside collection 'biohazard'

DISGRACEFUL SIGHT: Rubbish left on the footpath for kerbside collection outside a unit complex on Gledson St in North Booval.

DISGRACEFUL SIGHT: Rubbish left on the footpath for kerbside collection outside a unit complex on Gledson St in North Booval. Rob Williams

A NORTH Booval local has called out neighbours for taking advantage of Ipswich City Council's annual kerbside pick-up.

Forklift driver Benjamin Cumming, 35, submitted a photo of the "biohazard” on Gledson St, North Booval, after seeing it picked over and made a mess of since it was put out on the street earlier in the week.

"It's going to be there until Monday, I think it's a biohazard,” Mr Cumming said.

It's been scavenged through, I went to work (the other night) and it wasn't that bad. It's like a whirlwind's been through it with all the scavengers.”

Mr Cumming has been a long-term resident of the area and appreciates the opportunity kerbside collection brings but believes residents have taken it too far this time.

"It's the worst,” he said.

""I'm a scavenger myself - I picked up two air compressors on my way to work - but this, it spills on to the other side of the driveway.”

The council earlier this year detailed what residents were allowed to dispose of and the amounts. Per household, residents can dispose of up to two cubic metres of trash, with furniture, household appliances, bath and laundry tubs, wood products, bicycles and dismantled outdoor play equipment accepted.

However the council won't accept explosives and ammunition, fridges, freezers and airconditioners, lengths of timber greater than 1m, car parts, glass, dangerous chemicals, paint, general household waste, vegetation and dirt, stone, bricks and concrete.

Mr Cumming believed there was nothing to be done however and implored residents to abide by the council's guidelines.

"Even stuff that's not supposed to be in there, (the council) doesn't know who put it there, they can't say 'old mate, go pick up your trash' - just use the system,” he said.