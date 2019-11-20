Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUTION: Parts of some animals have fallen off the back of a truck, causing a hazard along Drayton street.
CAUTION: Parts of some animals have fallen off the back of a truck, causing a hazard along Drayton street.
News

Scattered animal carcasses shutdown Warrego Hwy

Emily Bradfield
19th Nov 2019 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCATTERED animal carcasses shut down a section of the Warrego Hwy, one of the main thoroughfares through Dalby during the busiest time of the day.

Motorists travelling along Drayton and Condamine streets about 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon were met with the grisly sight of bloody chunks of meat scattered across the main thoroughfare.

Police were called to scene to investigate the gruesome traffic hazards.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said there were many corpses of dead animals blocking the road.

The animal corpses were believed to have fallen from the back of a trailer.

Council were called to clean up the carcasses from the road.

dalby warrego highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland Times Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        Queensland Times Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family so they too can have a wonderful festive season.

        Severe drought forces council’s hand

        premium_icon Severe drought forces council’s hand

        News Council has given special consideration to a community request to establish a new...

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        It’s cheaper to re-plant than revive dead trees: Councillor

        premium_icon It’s cheaper to re-plant than revive dead trees: Councillor

        News The green tubes that dot the Lockyer Creek bank look almost like rows of...

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Ex-security guard kept weapon under coffee table

        premium_icon Ex-security guard kept weapon under coffee table

        News A Gatton man told police he didn’t know it was illegal for him to keep a tool he...

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM