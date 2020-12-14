There's a scary problem with this $400k super-SUV

Owners of a wild and expensive SUV will have to watch out as there is a real risk their high-priced machine could go up in flames.

Owners of a wild and expensive SUV will have to watch out as there is a real risk their high-priced machine could go up in flames.

Lamborghini has a problem with its fire-breathing Urus SUV.

The brand has announced there is a real risk the red-hot performance SUV could go up in flames.

It has issued a recall of the $400,000-plus SUV for a potential fire risk. A total of 147 Urus SUVs built between July 2017 and July 2020 are affected.

Photos of the 2019 Lamborghini Urus

The recall notice says the connector of the fuel line located in the engine compartment may fail under high engine compartment temperatures, resulting in a fuel leak.

And a fuel leak in a hot engine compartment may cause a fire that could result in serious injury or death of the passengers or other road users.

Lamborghini will contact affected owners to organise a fix free of charge.

This is the Italian supercar maker's first SUV and comes with some serious pedigree.

Lamborghini Urus

The Urus is kitted out with head-turning, aggressive styling and potent performance to match.

A beefy 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 sends 478kW/850Nm to all four wheels, which is good enough to move the big 2200kg machine from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds on the way to a top speed of 305km/h.

But what many people might not know is that the Urus shares much of its underpinnings with the Volkswagen Touareg, Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga, which are all part of the Volkswagen Group.

Lamborghini Urus

The Italian brand has worked hard to make it a real Lamborghini adding ceramic brakes, air suspension, four-wheel steering and active anti-roll bars to make the Lambo much nimbler than it ought to be.

Lamborghini's super-SUV is part of a growing wave of first-time premium and performance SUVs including the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga and the coming Aston Martin DBX and Ferrari Purosangue.

Volvo also issued a recall for close to 1000 of its V40 and V40 Cross Country wagons built between 2015-2017.

In this instance the cooling system has to be refilled as air may become trapped, which could result in insufficient engine cooling.

This could cause damage to engine components resulting in an increased fire risk.

Volvo will contact affected owners to organise a free repair at their local dealership.

Originally published as Scary problem with $400k super-SUV