NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016
Crime

'Scary' police pursuit abandoned as manhunt begins

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Dec 2018 6:38 PM

A CAR detected speeding on the Pacific Highway has led Coffs/Clarence police on a series of pursuits on the highway and through the city earlier this afternoon.

READ THE FULL STORY: Police abandon 'scary' pursuit as ute drives at oncoming cars

A silver-coloured Holden utility was seen driving with excessive speed around 2pm through roadworks on the highway at Glenugie, south of Grafton and was chased by a highway patrol car.

Coffs Clarence police said that a short pursuit ensued, but was terminated shortly after.

The car was again spotted at South Grafton and was chased by what witnesses said was four police cars.

