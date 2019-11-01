Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Social media users said the incident was their
Social media users said the incident was their "worst nightmare".
News

SCARY: #loadfail reminds drivers of Final Destination

Kate Dodd
by
1st Nov 2019 10:37 AM

A TRUCK driver has been charged with a severe load restraint breach after a long package fell off a loaded truck in the middle of a busy Sydney road. 

The incident happened yesterday on Pennant Hills Road, which is part of the Cumberland Highway. 

Police posted dashcam was posted to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force Facebook page yesterday and attracted many comments from fearful drivers. 

One driver wrote that it reminded them of the Final Destination movies and others said it was their "worst nightmare". 

Luckily, no-one was injured in the incident. 

Police said the driver would appear in a local court in coming weeks. 

crash editors picks highway log truck nsw police sydney truck
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New green energy generator to drop power bills by $70 a year

        premium_icon New green energy generator to drop power bills by $70 a year

        Environment Five Queensland power assets are now part of the public portfolio and state government management as it launches its green energy generator, CleanCo.

        Weightlifter in court over death of Mount Tarampa teen

        premium_icon Weightlifter in court over death of Mount Tarampa teen

        Crime The former weightlifter was in court, charged with killing a 14yo.

        How selfless Ash plans to spend her cash

        How selfless Ash plans to spend her cash

        News Animal lover Ash Barty’s treats for RSPCA