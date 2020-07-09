Scary find made by police in girl’s bedroom

The photo shows how a bullet from a shooting outside managed to pierce the wall of a little girl's bedroom.

The photo shows how a bullet from a shooting outside managed to pierce the wall of a little girl's bedroom.

At first it looks just like a typical little girl's bedroom.

But the photo isn't as innocent as it first looks; instead it's been released by police in the United States to serve as a warning about the danger of guns.

The photo shows a hole above a girl's bed showing where a bullet had pierced the wall, just missing her toys.

Fortunately the child, whose name has been withheld, was away for the weekend when the shooting outside her apartment occurred.

The NYPD described the incident as "disgraceful", posting photos of the lucky miss on Twitter.

NYPD post photos of girl's bedroom with stray bullet to Twitter. Picture: NYPD/Twitter

"Every time you hear about a shooting, think about this stray bullet that made it into the bedroom of a precious little girl," they tweeted.

"Thankfully no one was hurt. Thank you to our cops and detectives for arresting one of the persons responsible."

Rodney Miller told the New York Post he had been taking an afternoon nap last Saturday at 3.30pm when he was suddenly woken by the sound of a "pop".

Mr Miller discovered his Harlem apartment had been punctured with bullets, with holes in the couch, bathroom door and one just above his daughter's bed.

The father was "p*ssed" at the thought it could have hit his daughter if she hadn't been away for the weekend with her older sister.

"She could have been playing in her room, she could have been going to the bathroom, she could have been sitting on the couch," he said.

NYPD post photos of girl's bedroom with stray bullet to Twitter. Picture: NYPD/Twitter

"My oldest daughter could have been here. My granddaughter could have been here. I was here. It could have hit me."

Mr Miller said he has since moved her room around so she doesn't have to see the bullet mark and hasn't told her the holes in their apartment were because of a shooting.

His daughter is sleeping in his bed while Mr Miller sleeps on the couch.

"I took her bed down. I moved the furniture around. I don't want her to keep on seeing the bullet hole in her room," he said. "I want her to have sweet dreams. … I don't want her to see that type of violence."

Dawon Brown has since been charged over the incident, with the 31-year-old accused of opening fire during a running shoot out.

Mr Miller said he believes those responsible "should have the death penalty" and "jail would not have been enough for them".

"What if something had happened to my daughter? They could have destroyed my family," he said.

The shooting comes as New York is reporting a horror spike in gun violence, with the Post reporting the city has seen the worst rates of the crime since June 1995.

Last week, New York reported 74 shootings with 101 victims, a dramatic increase compared to the same week last year which saw just 26 shootings with 33 victims,

Originally published as Scary find made by police in girl's bedroom