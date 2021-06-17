‘Scary fast’ driver kills mum, baby

The car was torn apart in the crash. Picture: 7 News

As Maddie Morgan lay dying on a road after being flung from a car, her unborn baby was desperately fighting to live.

But despite an emergency cesarean section, little Lucy could not be saved.

She died a few hours after the two-vehicle crash, having suffered a serious skull fracture and brain bleed.

Ms Morgan also died in hospital after suffering multiple injuries, including fractures to her skull, neck, ribs, spine, pelvis, right arm and right leg.

“My beautiful, vibrant 21‑year‑old only daughter died on the side of the road alone while her daughter slowly started to die inside of her,” Ms Morgan’s mother wrote in her victim impact statement, which was referred to in the West Australian Supreme Court on Thursday.

“Despite all the words written on these pages, none of them come anywhere close to describing the absolute agony that I feel at the losing of my gorgeous girls.

“No words can describe the physical pain I endure from the constant reminders of what I’ve lost that occur every day.

“No words can describe the complete and utter loneliness and disassociation that I now feel is going to be the norm for the remainder of my life.”

Maddie Morgan and her partner Jack Bryant at a happier time. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Jesse James Matthews, 23, was high on meth and cannabis when he smashed into a car being driven by Ms Morgan’s partner, 23-year-old Jack Byrant, at an estimated speed of 162km/h in the Perth suburb of Mahogany Creek in May last year.

The court was told the speed was a “conservative” estimate and at least twice the speed limit.



Mr Bryant was also left fighting for life after the collision, having suffered significant internal injuries in and around the stomach, lungs and heart.

Matthews’ passenger also suffered a spinal injury in the crash.

“Because of the actions of this man, no matter what the punishment, it is I and my family and friends who will serve a lifetime sentence,” Ms Morgan’s mother said in her statement.

“All because of the utter selfish disregard and irresponsible choices of some complete stranger who, being a partner and father himself, should absolutely and without question have known better.”



Maddie Morgan was flung from the car. Picture: Facebook

Justice Michael Corboy noted that while both of Lucy’s grandmothers had provided victim impact statements to the court, Mr Bryant was “too overwhelmed” by the tragedy.

“That can be readily understood,” Justice Corboy said.

“To give a statement would require him to relive the most horrific experience and to describe feelings of loss that no doubt cannot be adequately expressed in words.

“The most significant and irreplaceable part of his life has been taken from him forever.”



Justice Corboy said the grandmothers eloquently described their loss and the devastation that Matthews’s actions caused to them and their families.

While it was often said that a sentencing provided closure for families, Justice Corboy said he doubted that was true.

“I understand that what has occurred is inexplicable to the families ... that it is impossible to ever come to terms with the loss that must now be endured,” he said.

Maddie Morgan and her baby died in May last year. Picture: Facebook

The court was told the impact of the collision, which was to the passenger side of the couple’s vehicle, tore it apart and caused it to rotate.



Matthews, who stopped to try to help Ms Morgan, told police he was “going scary fast” and the way Ms Morgan looked would “never leave” him.



Justice Corboy described Matthews’s speed as “extraordinarily dangerous”.

“You were driving a high‑performance vehicle that you had not previously driven,” he said.



“It was almost inevitable the consequences would be tragic given the speed you were driving.”

Justice Corboy accepted Matthews was remorseful and had good prospects for rehabilitation.

“You are quite rightly truly horrified as to what occurred and the consequences for your victims and their respective families,” Justice Corboy said.



Matthews pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and two counts of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 10½ years in prison and must serve at least 8½ years behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.

Upon his release, Matthews will banned from driving for four years.



Originally published as ‘Scary fast’ driver kills mum, baby