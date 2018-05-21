The scams costing Queenslanders more than $14 million

PEOPLE are losing more money than ever to scammers - and it's costing hundreds of millions of their hard-earned cash.

Australians lost $340 million dollars to scams in 2017, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ninth targeting scams report revealed today.

That is a $40 million increase on 2016, and the most money lost to scammers since the ACCC started reporting on scam activity.

ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said it was concerning Australians had lost such massive amounts to scammers.

"Based on just the reports provided to the ACCC, victims are losing an average of $6500. In some cases people have lost more than $1 million," she said.

"Some scams are becoming very sophisticated and hard to spot. Scammers use modern technology like social media to contact and deceive their victims. In the past few years, reports indicate scammers are using aggressive techniques both over the phone and online."

The good news for Queenslanders is total reported loss to scams in 2017 has dropped by nearly 20 per cent.

More than 36,000 scams were reported with a financial loss of $14.1 million.

Investment scams cost Queenslanders the most at $5.6 million, but a variety of other scams have recorded massive spikes in reporting.

Reported losses to psychic and clairvoyant scams have increased in Queensland by more than 2500 per cent, while threats to life scams have increased by more than 1500 per cent.

The ACCC also reported spikes in identity theft scams, overpayment scams, and false billing scams.

The scams costing Queenslanders

Investment scams: $5,600,713 reported loss, 399 reports (-1.7 per cent)

Dating and romance: $$3,153,239 reported loss, 652 reports (-28.4 per cent)

Other business, employment and investment scams: $556, 257 reported loss, 1276 reports (-24.9 per cent)

Other buying and selling scams: $533,286 reported loss, 2216 reports (-38.2 per cent)

Remote access scams: $482,996 reported loss, 2336 reports (73.3 per cent)

Upfront payment and advanced fee frauds: $427,374 reported loss, 1986 reports (-32.2 per cent)

False billing $427,195 reported loss, 3224 reports (100,3 per cent)

Hacking $414,431 reported loss, 1481 reports (-45.8 per cent)

Unexpected prize and lottery scams: $360,754 reported loss, 2883 reports (-14.6 per cent)

Online shopping scams $285,948 reported loss, 1333 reports (22.2 per cent)