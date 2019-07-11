Menu
Ipswich police are warning residents of a recent scam.
Scammers targeting the elderly and vulnerable

Navarone Farrell
11th Jul 2019 1:30 PM
IPSWICH Police are warning residents after recent reports of a scam involving Neosurf vouchers.

Neosurf is a French company that promotes Neosurf vouchers as a simple and secure way to pay online. These vouchers are sold at several retail outlets; a purchaser pays with cash and receives a receipt with a voucher code for online payment.

Scammers are contacting elderly and vulnerable victims via telephone or online and have personal information of their victims.

The scammer claims to be from a legitimate organisation, for example the victim's bank.

The victim is told they must pay a sum of money with a Neosurf voucher to resolve an issue.

The victims attend a retail outlet and obtain the Neosurf voucher/s, provide the codes to the scammer and lose the sum of money for the purchased voucher/s.

More information can be found at Scamwatch - visit https://www.scamwatch.gov. au/

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131444 or you can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, calling 1800333000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

