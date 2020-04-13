Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ONLINE SCAMMERS: Scammers are targeting people working from home during COVID-10 social distancing regulations.
ONLINE SCAMMERS: Scammers are targeting people working from home during COVID-10 social distancing regulations.
Crime

Scammers target workers in COVID-19 cyber attacks

Steph Allen
13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY residents working from home or entertaining themselves online are being warned to be wary of predatory cyber scammers.

Experts said scammers were targeting people isolating at home due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Job seekers are being sent fake job advertisements, or fake links to websites that install viruses and ransomware in home devices, with the scammers creating false official coronavirus information websites.

Brisbane boutique intellectual property and privacy law firm Eaglegate Lawyers' principal lawyer Nicole Murdoch said cyber criminals thrived during times of disorder and panic.

Cyber criminals based in Eastern and Western Europe, Asia and Africa had launched Covid-19-themed malicious cyber activity, Ms Murdoch said.

Karl Hanmore, acting head of Australian Cyber Security Centre, said currently a key concern was cyber criminals looking to prey on businesses as they transitioned to a remote workforce.

"Their day job is to steal money and they do that with sending SMSs or email messages that will look fairly official and asking you to click a link," Mr Hanmore said.

"Click a link to learn more about the coronavirus - we're seeing a bunch of that.

"Click a link and then download a file so that you can update a form to get free money from the government, also a scam, and (we're) seeing a whole bunch of that right now," he said.

coronavirus mackay covid-19 online scammers scammers scams
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        premium_icon ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        News ‘We’re going to look at all the evidence and all the problems with it, and hopefully we can come to some sort of conclusion here.’

        New online tool to help keep men connected

        premium_icon New online tool to help keep men connected

        Lifestyle Popular men’s group moves to online meetings during social isolation to share blog...

        • 13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        NAME AND SHAME: 21 drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 21 drink and drug drivers face court

        News Every Monday the QT publishes the names of people who have appeared at Ipswich...

        • 13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        New legal advice hotline for men launched in Toowoomba

        premium_icon New legal advice hotline for men launched in Toowoomba

        Information A new hotline offering men free legal advice has been launched

        • 13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM