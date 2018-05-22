Scammer fails to pass the buck in Gatton

COUNTERFEIT: Police are seeking information after a man attempted to use a counterfeit $50 note in Gatton Petroleum last week.

POLICE are warning business owners to be on their toes after an attempt was made last week to pass off a counterfeit banknote as the real deal.

A man came into Gatton Petroleum last Thursday evening to try to exchange a $50 note for change.

The fake note, which was noted to be of inferior paper quality, had blue Chinese characters stamped across the clear window.

The scam was quickly picked up by the staff member behind the counter.

"The gentleman came in just after 6 o'clock and he had the note folded, so you could not see that watermark,” owner Peter O'Brien said.

"But my staff was able to pick it up. He got quite irate and then he left. But we got it all on video.

"I'm very proud of (the staff member), she picked it up straight away so we didn't get ripped off.

"It's the first time ever something like that has happened to us.”

Gatton's Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne believed the fake note to be the same as those used to train Chinese bank tellers, which had been used in similar incidents around the country last year.

"I would remind all businesses to check any $50 note they are given as a quick check should determine if the note is real or not,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

"(Gatton Petroleum) staff were suspicious of the note and called police, so it was obviously poor quality to get picked up so easily.”

He said this was an isolated incident in the area.

"There is no increase in counterfeit money but we get increases from time to time,” he said.

Snr Sgt Browne urged anyone with information on the incident to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact the Gatton police station.