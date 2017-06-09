23°
News

Scam targeting bank customers with fake website

Matthew Dunn, news.com.au | 9th Jun 2017 4:10 PM
Westpac online customers are being targeted in an email scam.
Westpac online customers are being targeted in an email scam. Tom Huntley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WESTPAC customers are warned to be taking extra care following the emergence of a troubling malicious email scam this week.

Discovered by Australian cybersecurity firm MailGuard on Wednesday, the scam is targeting Westpac customers with an email that has a subject line reading "your account is locked".

The email advises customers' that their account has been temporarily locked "as a result of technical issues detected" and can only be fixed by clicking on a link within the article.

Clicking the link will take victims to a replica of the Westpac banking website, where they are told to enter their customer ID and password.

Doing so will give the cybercriminals behind this campaign the ability to steal and record login information needed to access victims' accounts.

While this fraud does contain many indications it is a scam, the fact the forged email address ends in @westpac.com.au may trip up some recipients.

The scam wants victims to click on the link in the email, which directs them to a website made to look like the real Westpac site.
The scam wants victims to click on the link in the email, which directs them to a website made to look like the real Westpac site. Supplied

MailGuard chief executive Craig McDonald said these type of banking scams often increase around end-of-financial-year time.

"The criminals behind these fraud attempts are relying on people being busy; they want people to drop their guard for a moment and unwittingly hand over all the information necessary to hack a bank account. In this case, it's simply a customer ID and password," he told news.com.au.

"While this one is a very simple phishing email - and there are some telltale signs it is not legitimate - the fake Westpac banking site it leads to looks very realistic."

Mr McDonald added this type of scam wasn't isolated to Westpac.

The fake website looks very much like Westpac's banking page.
The fake website looks very much like Westpac's banking page. Supplied

"In the past few days we're seen Suncorp internet banking customers targeted in a similar phishing attack, and a fake e-toll invoice disguised as an email from NSW Roads and Marine. These attempts are now a daily occurrence," he said.

"I urge Australians not to be 'happy clickers'. Be extra vigilant. If you receive an email - or an SMS - asking you to click and link and log in somewhere, take an extra moment to stop and consider what you're handing over. It can take just seconds for a cybercriminal to drain a bank account."

News.com.au has contacted Westpac for comment.

Have you been caught in a scam? Continue the conversation in the comments below.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  banking editors picks online banking scam westpac

People skills the IQ of the future

People skills the IQ of the future

Emotional intelligence now trumping IQ in business

Getting small business ready for new tax year

Sirle Adamson hosting her monthly meet-up to help Springfield small business owners get on track for the new tax year.

Springfield small business expert shares top tips for new tax year

DFO Brisbane evacuated after 'threats made'

The DFO at Brisbane Airport has been evacuated

The centre is being evacuated for safety.

Australia's fastest mum eyes amazing record in Ipswich

International drag racing identity Rachelle Splatt is on a high-powered mission at Willowbank Raceway.

Top Fuel speedster wants to run 300 miles an hour

Local Partners

New school opens in Ipswich

Milestone the first of many

Generous gift will get Alzheimer's sufferers out into community

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.

New wheels for respite

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Music generic. musical brass wind instruments on mirror and sky

The latest from city's live music scene

The massive changes to toilets at the Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

JUST when we thought the long-running Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud couldn’t get any pettier ...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

&quot;YOUR DREAMS, YOUR BUILDER; YOU&#39;RE IN CHARGE&quot;

36A Frederick, Newtown 4305

Residential Land All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in ... $155,000

All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in place and driveway concreted. Your job is to get your plans ready, find your builder and you...

SOLD PRIOR TO HITTING THE MARKET!!

29 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 2 1 3 SOLD PRIOR TO...

Here is another property in Booval that has SOLD before hitting the market. Sitting on 900sqm in a prime development corridor, this property was snapped up by...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $329,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000 IS NOW VACANT!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – Winstone Glades best value brick home is available for you to move in to as soon as you possibly can!! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Highly Motivated Sellers take on Market Feedback

19 Saba Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $449,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

ENTRY LEVEL THAGOONA ACREAGE

54 Glencoe Place, Thagoona 4306

House 5 2 2 Auction

Forget anything you may have seen in the past with this property, the time has now come where the Owner needs this one SOLD. No if's, no but's, do not do anything...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!